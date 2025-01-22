Chung Mong-gyu to face discipline

동영상 고정 취소

In the ongoing turmoil surrounding the election for the president of the Korea Football Association, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon has announced that he will apply audit measures to the KFA, regardless of the election results.



Minister Yu, who appeared before the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, stated that if Chung Mong-gyu is successfully re-elected, he would act on the existing audit results when asked how he would handle any disciplinary actions.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which conducted a special audit of the KFA last year, has demanded a severe penalty of suspension or greater for President Chung Mong-gyu.



The ministry has indicated that it will require the KFA's Fairness Committee to decide on and notify the disciplinary action against President Chung by early February.



