[News Today] YOON’S FIRST TRIAL ATTENDANCE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In a first for South Korea's constitutional history, President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the third impeachment hearing yesterday. This marks the first time an incumbent president has appeared before the Constitutional Court in such proceedings.
[REPORT]
About an hour before the start of the third hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, the Seoul Detention Center gate opens up and cars roll out.
A blue convoy carrying Yoon arrives at the Constitutional Court some 20 minutes later.
Yoon headed to the courthouse from an underground parking lot and sat in the defendant's seat wearing a suit.
After a roll call, Yoon asked for an opportunity to speak up and briefly conveyed his stance.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
In public office, I have lived with a stern belief in liberal democracy.
He continued to make remarks in a question and answer session with justices.
The National Assembly's prosecution team argued that key witnesses such as former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun won't be able to testify candidly if they are face to face with Yoon and asked the court to allow witness interrogation in Yoon's absence.
Jang Soon-uk / Nat'l Assembly panel rep.
We ask interrogations to take place in Yoon's absence or at least a screen is set up so witnesses won't need to make eye contact with him.
But Yoon said it's difficult for him to exact any influence due to his suspended state and asserted that he knows the case best.
The impeachment hearing which saw the first ever court attendance of an incumbent president in the country's constitutional history ended after around 100 minutes.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YOON’S FIRST TRIAL ATTENDANCE
-
- 입력 2025-01-22 16:31:08
- 수정2025-01-22 16:32:13
[LEAD]
In a first for South Korea's constitutional history, President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the third impeachment hearing yesterday. This marks the first time an incumbent president has appeared before the Constitutional Court in such proceedings.
[REPORT]
About an hour before the start of the third hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, the Seoul Detention Center gate opens up and cars roll out.
A blue convoy carrying Yoon arrives at the Constitutional Court some 20 minutes later.
Yoon headed to the courthouse from an underground parking lot and sat in the defendant's seat wearing a suit.
After a roll call, Yoon asked for an opportunity to speak up and briefly conveyed his stance.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
In public office, I have lived with a stern belief in liberal democracy.
He continued to make remarks in a question and answer session with justices.
The National Assembly's prosecution team argued that key witnesses such as former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun won't be able to testify candidly if they are face to face with Yoon and asked the court to allow witness interrogation in Yoon's absence.
Jang Soon-uk / Nat'l Assembly panel rep.
We ask interrogations to take place in Yoon's absence or at least a screen is set up so witnesses won't need to make eye contact with him.
But Yoon said it's difficult for him to exact any influence due to his suspended state and asserted that he knows the case best.
The impeachment hearing which saw the first ever court attendance of an incumbent president in the country's constitutional history ended after around 100 minutes.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.