[News Today] MARTIAL LAW FOOTAGE SHOWN IN COURT

[LEAD]

At the third impeachment hearing, CCTV footage depicting martial law troops inside the National Assembly on December 3rd was replayed. President Yoon took the opportunity to personally address the contents of the video.



[REPORT]

When President Yoon was attending an impeachment trial on Tuesday, 16 pieces of CCTV videos showing what happened when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 were played in the courtroom for about 20 minutes.



The National Election Commission's server room right after emergency martial law declaration.



A martial law soldier demands that an election commission worker hand over his mobile phone, and the latter complies.



Dozens of martial law troops in the lobby of the election commission in Gwacheon are wielding firearms.



At around 1:42 a.m., after the parliament had passed a resolution demanding the lifting of emergency martial law, the martial law troops enter the National Assembly speaker's official residence.



Jang Soon-uk / Nat'l Assembly impeachment team

This makes us suspect another martial law attempt or an attempt to block the lifting of emergency martial law.



While the videos were playing, Yoon watched with his lips tightly pursed.



When given a chance to make final remarks before the end of the hearing session, he personally provided his explanation of what was shown in the videos.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

The troops exited on their own because of resistance from the parliamentary staff. They could have just entered.



His words apparently mean that although martial law troops were mobilized, no actual damage occurred.



Regarding the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly speaker's residence, Yoon said they did not intend to arrest him.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

This may look as if they tried to arrest the Assembly speaker at 2 a.m.. I think it happened when the troops were retreating.



The National Assembly says given how martial law troops were deployed to the speaker's residence even after the parliament had passed the resolution to lift martial law, there are reasons to speculate another attempt to declare martial law or block the lifting of the already declared one.