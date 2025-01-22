News Today

[News Today] MARTIAL LAW FOOTAGE SHOWN IN COURT

입력 2025.01.22 (16:34) 수정 2025.01.22 (16:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
At the third impeachment hearing, CCTV footage depicting martial law troops inside the National Assembly on December 3rd was replayed. President Yoon took the opportunity to personally address the contents of the video.

[REPORT]
When President Yoon was attending an impeachment trial on Tuesday, 16 pieces of CCTV videos showing what happened when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 were played in the courtroom for about 20 minutes.

The National Election Commission's server room right after emergency martial law declaration.

A martial law soldier demands that an election commission worker hand over his mobile phone, and the latter complies.

Dozens of martial law troops in the lobby of the election commission in Gwacheon are wielding firearms.

At around 1:42 a.m., after the parliament had passed a resolution demanding the lifting of emergency martial law, the martial law troops enter the National Assembly speaker's official residence.

Jang Soon-uk / Nat'l Assembly impeachment team
This makes us suspect another martial law attempt or an attempt to block the lifting of emergency martial law.

While the videos were playing, Yoon watched with his lips tightly pursed.

When given a chance to make final remarks before the end of the hearing session, he personally provided his explanation of what was shown in the videos.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
The troops exited on their own because of resistance from the parliamentary staff. They could have just entered.

His words apparently mean that although martial law troops were mobilized, no actual damage occurred.

Regarding the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly speaker's residence, Yoon said they did not intend to arrest him.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
This may look as if they tried to arrest the Assembly speaker at 2 a.m.. I think it happened when the troops were retreating.

The National Assembly says given how martial law troops were deployed to the speaker's residence even after the parliament had passed the resolution to lift martial law, there are reasons to speculate another attempt to declare martial law or block the lifting of the already declared one.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MARTIAL LAW FOOTAGE SHOWN IN COURT
    • 입력 2025-01-22 16:34:03
    • 수정2025-01-22 16:34:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
At the third impeachment hearing, CCTV footage depicting martial law troops inside the National Assembly on December 3rd was replayed. President Yoon took the opportunity to personally address the contents of the video.

[REPORT]
When President Yoon was attending an impeachment trial on Tuesday, 16 pieces of CCTV videos showing what happened when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 were played in the courtroom for about 20 minutes.

The National Election Commission's server room right after emergency martial law declaration.

A martial law soldier demands that an election commission worker hand over his mobile phone, and the latter complies.

Dozens of martial law troops in the lobby of the election commission in Gwacheon are wielding firearms.

At around 1:42 a.m., after the parliament had passed a resolution demanding the lifting of emergency martial law, the martial law troops enter the National Assembly speaker's official residence.

Jang Soon-uk / Nat'l Assembly impeachment team
This makes us suspect another martial law attempt or an attempt to block the lifting of emergency martial law.

While the videos were playing, Yoon watched with his lips tightly pursed.

When given a chance to make final remarks before the end of the hearing session, he personally provided his explanation of what was shown in the videos.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
The troops exited on their own because of resistance from the parliamentary staff. They could have just entered.

His words apparently mean that although martial law troops were mobilized, no actual damage occurred.

Regarding the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly speaker's residence, Yoon said they did not intend to arrest him.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
This may look as if they tried to arrest the Assembly speaker at 2 a.m.. I think it happened when the troops were retreating.

The National Assembly says given how martial law troops were deployed to the speaker's residence even after the parliament had passed the resolution to lift martial law, there are reasons to speculate another attempt to declare martial law or block the lifting of the already declared one.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 출석도 구치소 조사도 모두 거부…<br>이 시각 공수처

윤 대통령, 출석도 구치소 조사도 모두 거부…이 시각 공수처
‘서부지법 폭동’ 56명 구속영장 추가 발부

‘서부지법 폭동’ 56명 구속영장 추가 발부
‘국회 내란 국조특위’ 청문회, 윤 대통령 불출석…동행명령 의결

‘국회 내란 국조특위’ 청문회, 윤 대통령 불출석…동행명령 의결
[단독] 법무부 검찰인사위 개최<br>…“이달 내 검찰 인사”

[단독] 법무부 검찰인사위 개최…“이달 내 검찰 인사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.