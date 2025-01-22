[News Today] 56 COURT RIOTERS LOCKED UP

[LEAD]

56 more individuals have been detained for storming the building and assaulting police officers during the Seoul Western District Court riot. Authorities affirm they will prosecute all those involved in the riot.



[REPORT]

Detainment warrants have been issued for 56 protesters who participated in the Seoul Western District Court riot.



The Seoul Western District Court issued detainment warrants for 56 out of 58 rioters arrested for committing acts of violence.



The court stated flight risk as the reason for their detainment. However, the court dismissed two offenders for they did not pose risk of evidence destruction or flight.



The biggest number of detainments, 39 to be exact, were for breaking into and entering a public building.



This was followed by twelve detained offenders for obstructing the performance of public duty, one for obstruction of the performance of special public duties, and one for aggravated assault.



Earlier, police had requested detention warrants for 66 rioters with serious allegations such as breaking into the district court building or attacking police officers.



The prosecution later requested warrants for 63 of them. Warrants for five offenders were examined first, leading to the detainment of two rioters and dismissal for three. The result of warrant reviews for the remaining 58 people will be out Wednesday.



In total, 58 people are detained for having participated in the riots.



Meanwhile, the police apprehended three people who posted murder threats against a judge and launched investigations into 55 threats made against the judiciary branch.