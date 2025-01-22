[News Today] TRUMP CALLS NK ‘NUCLEAR POWER’

[LEAD]

From his first day in office, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled North Korea a nuclear power. Just last week, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth also used the term nuclear power status for North Korea. Such language, often avoided for its potential to signal allowing partial nuclear retention, marks a sharp departure from usual U.S. and international discourse. We look at its implications.



[REPORT]

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un several times while referring to the regime as a nuclear power.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

I was very friendly with him, he liked me I liked him. Now he's a nuclear power. We get along, I think he'll be happy to see I'm coming back.



In a video phone call with American troops deployed in South Korea, he said he developed a 'pretty good relationship' with Kim and also called him 'somebody with pretty bad intentions' and a 'tough cookie'.



Such overtures and expressed interest are viewed as a signal to resume talks with Pyongyang.



This raises concerns that, instead of seeking complete denuclearization like past U.S. administrations, there may be a shift toward a so-called 'small deal', allowing partial nuclear retention while engaging in arms reduction negotiations.



In this process, Trump may offer sanctions relief which relates to his remarks about North Korea's real estate potential involving condos along the coastline.



Prof. Nam Sung-wook / Korea University

It appears Trump is trying to gain the upper hand in future negotiations with Kim Jong-un by teasing compensation in the form of SOC projects.



The South Korean government has stressed that North Korea can never be granted a nuclear power status and vowed to cooperate closely on denuclearization with the new U.S. administration.



Jeon Ha-kyu / Spokesperson, Ministry of National Defense

N. Korea's denuclearization should be pursued as a prerequisite for lasting peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also around the world.



The government is also pushing for high-level communication including a phone call between acting president Choi Sang-mok and Trump as well a trip to Washington by the foreign minister.



However it's true that Seoul's diplomatic prowess with the U.S. is not at its best at the moment due to the domestic political crisis. Concerns grow that it could miss out on the golden time communications window with the Trump presidency regarding the critical North Korea issue.