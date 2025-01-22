[News Today] EMERGENCY FINE DUST MEASURES

[LEAD]

For the third day in a row, a thick blanket of fine dust has taken over South Korea. Yesterday marked the winter's first emergency measures against fine dust in the capital and Chungcheongnam-do Province. Today, those measures expanded to nine additional provinces and cities across the country.



[REPORT]

This skating rink usually full of visitors is deserted. Visitors have no choice but to cancel their skating plans.



The facility is closed because of emergency fine dust reduction measures.



Kim Mi-hwa / Seoul resident

I brought my nieces today, but we have to go back home because the ice rink is closed.



On Tuesday, ultra fine dust concentration levels in Seoul soared to 113 micrograms per cubic meter at one point, six times higher than usual.



Ultra fine dust concentration levels nationwide, excluding Jeju Island, fluctuated between 'bad' and 'very bad' levels. In most regions, ultra fine dust warnings were issued.



On Wednesday, more fine dust entered the skies over Korea, and the smoggy situation has continued for three days in a row now.



Nam Ji-eun / National Institute of Environmental Research

Fine dust has accumulated due to air stagnation. More dust arrived on Wednesday morning, recording bad levels in most regions.



Emergency fine dust reduction measures that were enforced in the capital region and Chungcheongnam-do Province on Tuesday were expanded to nine cities and provinces on Wednesday, including Chungcheongbuk-do Province, Sejong, Gwangju and Jeollabuk-do Province.



The operation of select businesses and construction sites must be reduced, and aged diesel vehicles are prohibited from the roads.



Public agencies are required to implement alternate no-driving system.



The National Institute of Environmental Research predicts high-concentration fine dust to dissipate on Saturday when eastern wind will start blowing.



As exposure to ultra fine dust poses greater risk over time, the public is urged to refrain from going outside and to wear facial masks.