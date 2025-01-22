News 9

Security deputy chief questioned

[Anchor]

Today (1.22), during the hearing of the National Assembly's Special Committee on the Investigation of State Administration , questions were directed at Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service.

Deputy Chief Kim denied all allegations, including the deletion of the encrypted phone server and orders to use force.

He also refused the request to cooperate with the search and seizure, stating that First Lady Kim Keon-hee is also a security target.

Continuing with reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon insisted that his actions to prevent the execution of the president's arrest warrant were a lawful performance of duty.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "It was a legitimate security mission against those who entered that area without approval."]

Despite cotinued questions from members of both the ruling and opposition parties on the committee, he denied all the factual matters.

[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party: "Did you ever give an order to delete the encrypted phone server?"]

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "No, the encrypted phone server automatically deletes due to its encryption nature."]

[Kim Seong-won/People Power Party: "Did the president ever instruct you to consider using force when executing the arrest warrant?"]

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "Not at all..."]

He also refused the request to cooperate with the search and seizure conducted by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials during the hearing.

[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party: "Why don't you approve this part to reveal the truth?"]

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "Are you saying I should approve it here? Not only the president but also the First Lady is a security target."]

A debate erupted over the Presidential Security Service's birthday celebration for the president.

[Baek Hye-ryun/Democratic Party: "This is a typical case of workplace power abuse."]

[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party: "During former President Roh Moo-hyun's birthday, security service staff also performed congratulatory performances at the Blue House..."]

A ruling party member mentioned government intervention in finance, targeting Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party: "Meeting with the heads of the six major banks is also an act of arrogance, in my opinion."]

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "High-ranking political figures meeting directly with financial institutions to make requests should be approached with considerable caution."]

The next hearing will be held on the 4th of next month.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

