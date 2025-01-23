News 9

Parliament's insurrection hearing

[Anchor]

The National Assembly held its first hearing today (1.22) for the special committee investigating the allegations of insurrection.

A key issue was a note related to the emergency legislative body that President Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly handed to Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok on the night martial law was declared.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was selected as a witness, did not appear, and a summons was issued amid opposition from the ruling party.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

The note that Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok received during the emergency martial law.

It contains details about blocking National Assembly funds and budgeting for an emergency national legislative body.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It was an official document of an administrative order given by the President to the Minister of Economy and Finance."]

President Yoon stated yesterday (1.21) during the Constitutional Court hearing that he never provided such a note, raising questions about its authenticity.

[Min Byoung-dug/National Assembly Special Investigation Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Who is lying? Is it the suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol who is lying, or is it the acting President who is lying?"]

There were also inquiries directed at Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who allegedly received another note.

[Baek Hye-ryun/National Assembly Special Investigation Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Is it correct that you received a note directly from the President?"]

[Cho Tae-yul/Foreign Minister: "That's correct. I answered that in the plenary session."]

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who is suspected of ordering power and water cuts to media outlets, refused to testify.

[Yong Hye-in/National Assembly Special Investigation Committee Member/Basic Income Party: "You did give a phone order to the Fire Chief to cut off power and water to media outlets, correct? (I will not testify.)"]

[Ahn Gyu-baek/National Assembly Special Investigation Committee Chairman/Democratic Party: "I think it is unacceptable to refuse during this precious time."]

[Kwak Gyu-taek/National Assembly Special Investigation Committee Member/People Power Party: "The right to refuse testimony is a constitutional right guaranteed to all citizens."]

President Yoon stated in the Constitutional Court that he did not give orders to "remove the National Assembly members," but former Special Warfare Command Chief Kwak Jong-geun confirmed that he heard it again.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Command Chief: "I clearly stated that I spoke according to my own will."]

A summons, led by the opposition party, was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun who did not attend the hearing,.

The People Power Party opposed the vote, claiming it was an attempt to humiliate a detained president.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.

