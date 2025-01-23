56 more arrested in court riot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



56 additional individuals involved in the Seoul Western District Court riot have been arrested.



The police are also investigating whether there are any masterminds behind the incident.



The National Judges' Conference expressed great concern, stating that this riot undermines the foundation of constitutional order.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



The 'Seoul Western District Court riot' occurred immediately after the issuance of a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



With both investigative agencies and the judiciary pledging strict punishment, an additional 56 individuals involved have been arrested.



58 individuals underwent detention hearings, and most were detained, with only 2 exceptions.



44 of them were protesters who invaded the courthouse, while the others are accused of obstructing vehicles from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials or assaulting police officers.



Some participants reportedly claimed during the warrant review that they were exercising their "right to resist."



However, the court did not accept this argument.



The 2 individuals who were not detained are believed to have been considered by the court due to their minor status.



Including the 2 already detained, the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the Western District Court riot has risen to 58.



The police are reportedly checking the YouTube viewing records of the participants to investigate the masterminds behind the riot.



[Song Won-young/Director of the Anti-Corruption Crime Investigation Division/National Office of Investigation/Jan. 20/Public Administration and Security Committee: "We are investigating the backing of conservative YouTuber groups. Although we are currently in the early stages, we will conduct a thorough investigation once we gather various evidence and confirm related facts."]



One YouTuber involved in the riot, who was additionally arrested by the police, is reportedly a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Church, which has sparked controversy.



Meanwhile, the National Judges' Conference issued an unusually strong criticism regarding the Western District Court riot, stating that "actions that undermine the foundation of constitutional order cannot be tolerated."



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



