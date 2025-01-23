Trump deciding 10% tariff on China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tax storm from Trump has begun.



President Trump has announced that he is discussing the imposition of an additional 10% tariff on China starting next month.



The European Union has also been identified as a target for tariffs, and there are plans to impose punitive taxes on companies from other countries under the pretext of protecting American businesses.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump has stated that he is discussing the imposition of a 10% tariff on China.



The justification is that China is responsible for the influx of zombie drugs, specifically fentanyl, into the United States, with the timing set for Feb. 1.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're talking about a tariff of 10% on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada."]



Trump's message is a signal that he will put his previously announced tough tariff policy into action.



The European Union has also been included as a target for tariff attacks.



He emphasized that the only way to resolve the trade imbalance issue, given that the U.S. is facing a deficit of 500 trillion won with the European Union, is through tariffs.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The European Union is very, very bad to us. They treat us very very badly. They don't take our cars, they don't take our cars at all. They don't take our farm products essentially."]



He has also hinted at a 'tax war' following the tariffs.



He plans to investigate countries that impose discriminatory taxes on American companies and impose punitive taxes on companies from those countries.



According to the publicly released memorandum on Trump's America First Trade Policy, if the president officially declares that discrimination exists, he can double the tax rate on that country without congressional approval.



There are analyses suggesting that this indicates the U.S. intends to broadly challenge global tax regulations.



President Trump, who has declared the 'America First' policy, is utilizing tariffs and now taxes as policy tools to maximize national interests.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



