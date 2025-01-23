Trump shakes international order

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Countries are contemplating countermeasures against President Trump, who is shaking the international order.



Denmark, which has Greenland as an autonomous territory that Trump has his eyes on, criticized that there are no international rules that can be taken arbitrarily if desired.



Paris correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports.



[Report]



In response to President Trump's unreasonable claim that "Greenland is needed for international security," the party involved, Greenland, has made it clear that it rejects this.



[Múte Egede/Prime Minister of Greenland: "We do not want to be Americans. We do not want to be Danes either. The future of Greenland will be decided by Greenland."]



Trump has even hinted that he could use military force to acquire Greenland, but the Danish Foreign Minister pointed out that "no matter how powerful a country is, there cannot be international rules that can be taken arbitrarily just because one wants to."



In Panama, there are ongoing rough protests against Trump, who is eyeing the canal.



[Javier Martínez Acha/Foreign Minister of Panama: "The sovereignty of the canal is part of our history of struggle and a permanent achievement, so it cannot be compromised."]



Next month, Canada, which is facing a 25% tariff bomb, is preparing to respond with retaliatory tariffs.



They are preparing a list of items to counter with tariffs, including American whiskey, orange juice, and pet food.



However, Canada relies on the U.S. for 76% of its exports, so it would be overwhelmingly disadvantaged if it engages in a tariff battle.



Amid the tariff threats, Mexico also issued a message emphasizing that it is a sovereign independent country.



In response to Trump's claim to change the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America," they emphasized that the name of the sea has been the Gulf of Mexico since before the United States existed.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



