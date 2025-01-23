N. Korea covers Trump's inauguration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un have met three times so far.



The first meeting in Singapore.



They started off well by agreeing on "complete denuclearization."



However, the Hanoi summit, which the world watched with great expectation, ended in a "no deal," and although a surprise meeting took place in Panmunjom four months later, there were no significant achievements.



Since then, there have been no North Korea-U.S. summits during the Biden administration, and North Korea has been focused on "enhancing its nuclear capabilities."



After Trump's election, Kim made remarks suggesting that there would be no dialogue, saying, "We have gone as far as we can with the U.S.," but some interpreted it as a power struggle in preparation for negotiations.



President Trump extended his hand first, saying that Chairman Kim would welcome him from the first day of his inauguration.



How will North Korea respond?



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports.



[Report]



North Korea's Rodong Sinmun.



Just one day after President Trump's inauguration, it reported on his inauguration and election news.



In just two short sentences, without any photos or commentary, about 70 days after his election.



This is similar to the situation during Trump's first term eight years ago.



[Jung Sung-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at Sejong Institute: "North Korean residents will pay close attention to even a small amount of information. It can be seen as a relatively quick report."]



North Korea has not yet revealed its policy towards the U.S. for Trump's second term.



A few hours after President Trump's statement that "Kim is a nuclear power," the North Korean ambassador at a UN meeting reiterated its existing position, saying, "We will strive to be a responsible nuclear power."



This comes at a time of personnel changes, with Elbridge Colby, who is skeptical about denuclearization, being nominated as Deputy Secretary of Defense and a new commander of U.S. Forces Korea taking office.



There are predictions that they will wait and see until Trump's second-term North Korea policy is specified.



[Im Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "The key is how the upcoming joint U.S.-South Korea exercises will differ in intensity or threat level, and how U.S. strategic assets will be deployed on the Korean Peninsula compared to the Biden administration..."]



The key is Chairman Kim Jong-un's response.



There is interest in how he will react to President Trump's friendly remarks after their three summits.



The Supreme People's Assembly, which corresponds to our regular National Assembly, has begun, and he may deliver a direct message through a New Year's speech.



Meanwhile, there are also predictions that this meeting will specify the declaration of South and North Korea as "hostile states" in the constitution, which could have a significant impact on future inter-Korean relations.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



