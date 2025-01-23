News 9

N. Korea covers Trump's inauguration

입력 2025.01.23 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un have met three times so far.

The first meeting in Singapore.

They started off well by agreeing on "complete denuclearization."

However, the Hanoi summit, which the world watched with great expectation, ended in a "no deal," and although a surprise meeting took place in Panmunjom four months later, there were no significant achievements.

Since then, there have been no North Korea-U.S. summits during the Biden administration, and North Korea has been focused on "enhancing its nuclear capabilities."

After Trump's election, Kim made remarks suggesting that there would be no dialogue, saying, "We have gone as far as we can with the U.S.," but some interpreted it as a power struggle in preparation for negotiations.

President Trump extended his hand first, saying that Chairman Kim would welcome him from the first day of his inauguration.

How will North Korea respond?

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports.

[Report]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun.

Just one day after President Trump's inauguration, it reported on his inauguration and election news.

In just two short sentences, without any photos or commentary, about 70 days after his election.

This is similar to the situation during Trump's first term eight years ago.

[Jung Sung-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at Sejong Institute: "North Korean residents will pay close attention to even a small amount of information. It can be seen as a relatively quick report."]

North Korea has not yet revealed its policy towards the U.S. for Trump's second term.

A few hours after President Trump's statement that "Kim is a nuclear power," the North Korean ambassador at a UN meeting reiterated its existing position, saying, "We will strive to be a responsible nuclear power."

This comes at a time of personnel changes, with Elbridge Colby, who is skeptical about denuclearization, being nominated as Deputy Secretary of Defense and a new commander of U.S. Forces Korea taking office.

There are predictions that they will wait and see until Trump's second-term North Korea policy is specified.

[Im Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "The key is how the upcoming joint U.S.-South Korea exercises will differ in intensity or threat level, and how U.S. strategic assets will be deployed on the Korean Peninsula compared to the Biden administration..."]

The key is Chairman Kim Jong-un's response.

There is interest in how he will react to President Trump's friendly remarks after their three summits.

The Supreme People's Assembly, which corresponds to our regular National Assembly, has begun, and he may deliver a direct message through a New Year's speech.

Meanwhile, there are also predictions that this meeting will specify the declaration of South and North Korea as "hostile states" in the constitution, which could have a significant impact on future inter-Korean relations.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea covers Trump's inauguration
    • 입력 2025-01-23 00:15:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un have met three times so far.

The first meeting in Singapore.

They started off well by agreeing on "complete denuclearization."

However, the Hanoi summit, which the world watched with great expectation, ended in a "no deal," and although a surprise meeting took place in Panmunjom four months later, there were no significant achievements.

Since then, there have been no North Korea-U.S. summits during the Biden administration, and North Korea has been focused on "enhancing its nuclear capabilities."

After Trump's election, Kim made remarks suggesting that there would be no dialogue, saying, "We have gone as far as we can with the U.S.," but some interpreted it as a power struggle in preparation for negotiations.

President Trump extended his hand first, saying that Chairman Kim would welcome him from the first day of his inauguration.

How will North Korea respond?

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports.

[Report]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun.

Just one day after President Trump's inauguration, it reported on his inauguration and election news.

In just two short sentences, without any photos or commentary, about 70 days after his election.

This is similar to the situation during Trump's first term eight years ago.

[Jung Sung-chang/Director of the Korea Strategy Center at Sejong Institute: "North Korean residents will pay close attention to even a small amount of information. It can be seen as a relatively quick report."]

North Korea has not yet revealed its policy towards the U.S. for Trump's second term.

A few hours after President Trump's statement that "Kim is a nuclear power," the North Korean ambassador at a UN meeting reiterated its existing position, saying, "We will strive to be a responsible nuclear power."

This comes at a time of personnel changes, with Elbridge Colby, who is skeptical about denuclearization, being nominated as Deputy Secretary of Defense and a new commander of U.S. Forces Korea taking office.

There are predictions that they will wait and see until Trump's second-term North Korea policy is specified.

[Im Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "The key is how the upcoming joint U.S.-South Korea exercises will differ in intensity or threat level, and how U.S. strategic assets will be deployed on the Korean Peninsula compared to the Biden administration..."]

The key is Chairman Kim Jong-un's response.

There is interest in how he will react to President Trump's friendly remarks after their three summits.

The Supreme People's Assembly, which corresponds to our regular National Assembly, has begun, and he may deliver a direct message through a New Year's speech.

Meanwhile, there are also predictions that this meeting will specify the declaration of South and North Korea as "hostile states" in the constitution, which could have a significant impact on future inter-Korean relations.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.
장혁진
장혁진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령
윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…<br>이대로 검찰에 넘기나

윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…이대로 검찰에 넘기나
법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 <br>“부정선거 없다”

법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 “부정선거 없다”
“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 <br>나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작

“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.