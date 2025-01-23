Agencies deny election fraud

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is so much evidence of election fraud that it cannot be dismissed as a conspiracy theory; this situation is a national emergency.



President Yoon Suk Yeol cited "allegations of election fraud" as one of the reasons for declaring emergency martial law.



Such claims have also been made at the Constitutional Court.



The President's attorneys argued that there are massive allegations of election fraud by forces infringing on sovereignty, which have not been resolved institutionally through the election commission, courts, or investigative agencies.



President Yoon stepped back, stating that he was not raising conspiracy theories but was merely "fact-checking," yet mentions of election fraud continued.



So, what was the judgment of other institutions?



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



In June 2021, electronic voting machines were installed in the courts, and a verification of ballots was conducted.



This was to verify the allegations of election fraud raised by former lawmaker Min Kyung-wook after his defeat in the 21st general election.



After about two years of trials, including a recount of 120,000 ballots, the Supreme Court concluded that there was no election fraud.



There were 126 lawsuits related to allegations of election fraud concerning the 21st general election.



Among these, there were no rulings that acknowledged election fraud.



Regarding the 22nd general election, complaints were filed alleging electronic manipulation, but the police concluded the case without charges last August.



The National Election Commission recently issued a press release stating that it is difficult to accept claims that the election commission's computer system is vulnerable to hacking and manipulation.



[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the NAtional Election Commission/Jan. 15/National Assembly: "(The National Intelligence Service) found no traces of election fraud in their investigation."]



There have also been claims that a search and seizure of the election commission is impossible, but there have been 181 search and seizure operations on the election commission in the past five years, about 90% of which occurred after President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.



It is even reported that internal documents from the counterintelligence agency involved in the emergency martial law stated that "in a highly advanced electoral system like South Korea, election fraud is difficult to realize."



Neither the election commission, the judiciary, nor investigative agencies have acknowledged election fraud, but President Yoon's attorneys continued to raise allegations of election fraud during the third trial hearing.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



