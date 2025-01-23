Trump's immigrant crackdown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump is tightening the reins on the crackdown of illegal immigrants in the United States.



He has announced that he will conduct raids on illegal immigrants even in churches and schools, and that he will deport individuals even without criminal records.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



The immigrant community in the U.S. is in turmoil amid fears that they could soon be deported under anti-immigration policies.



[Jorge Mario/Member of Immigrant Rights Group: "We are denouncing the number of executive actions that they have issued which not only vilify, demonize but also criminalize immigrants."]



At the inaugural prayer service attended by President Trump, a sermon calling for mercy was also delivered.



[Mariann Budde/Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington: "I ask you to have mercy Mr. President on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away."]



However, President Trump listened with a discontented expression and criticized the sermon in front of reporters.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting was it? I don't think it was a good service, no."]



He even demanded an apology, stating that the bishop was a "radical left hardline Trump hater."



The Department of Homeland Security has announced that it will arrest illegal immigrants even in churches and schools, which had previously refrained from enforcement.



While the priority is to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records, there are warnings that even those who are simply present could be deported.



[Tom Homan/U.S. Border Czar/Official: "Others that don't have a criminal conviction but are in the country illegally, they will be arrested too. This is the difference between the last administration and this administration.]



A constitutional lawsuit has been filed against Trump's executive order, which states that those born in the U.S. will not be granted citizenship.



Attorneys General from states governed by the Democratic Party argue that this executive order is an unlawful deprivation of citizenship beyond the president's authority.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



