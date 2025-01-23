[Exclusive] Daycare child abuse revealed

News 9

[Anchor]

What did the daycare center do until the parents directly confirmed these signs of abuse?

According to relevant laws, childcare facilities must report immediately if child abuse is suspected, but there were no reports until the CCTV was reviewed.

Next, Hwang Da-ye reports.

[Report]

In September of last year, a child refused to attend this daycare.

One child even said, "The teacher dislikes me."

After that, for three months, parents continued to request consultations.

[A/Mother of the victim child/ Voice altered: "I said I was anxious, but the daycare director said, 'No, they are playing well and doing great.'"]

However, the suspicious circumstances continued.

[C/Mother of the victim child/ Voice altered: "My child said, 'I asked for more apples, and the teacher pushed me out of the desk.'"]

Eventually, the parents checked the daycare's CCTV footage.

[A/Mother of the victim child/ Voice altered: "When I requested to view the CCTV, the director said, 'Please give me about three hours.'"]

Signs of suspected abuse were revealed.

Only then did the daycare director report to the police.

Under current law, daycare directors and related staff must report immediately to investigative agencies if child abuse is suspected.

Despite more than five requests for consultations and concerns over three months, there was no report from the daycare until the parents checked the CCTV footage.

In fact, among all child abuse reports, cases where mandatory reporters from childcare facilities reported themselves are not even half.

[Shin Soo-kyung/Lawyer: "It's a kind of internal whistleblowing, so it can be difficult to actively report on colleagues or superiors. In the case of the director, there could be actual damage to the operation."]

The director of the daycare claimed that they had never received requests for consultations regarding abuse and that they regularly checked the CCTV footage.

Parents have filed a complaint against the daycare director for aiding and abeting child abuse.

This is KBS News Hwang Da-ye.

