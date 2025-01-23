Martial law conspiracy theories

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the emergency martial law situation, conspiracy theories have been spreading through some YouTube channels and online media.



These are baseless claims that Chinese spies have been arrested by the National Election Commission.



Even when credible institutions state that these claims are false, they continue to spread.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



On Jan. 16, an online media outlet published an article claiming that a Chinese spy had been caught.



It stated that the martial law troops and the U.S. Forces Korea raided the election training center and captured 99 Chinese spies.



This was not true.



The National Election Commission clarified that only public officials were present at the training center.



The U.S. Forces Korea also stated, "The claims mentioned in the Korean media article are completely false."



However, it continued to spread through conservative YouTube channels.



[YouTube 'Shin In-kyun's Defense TV': "'Leftist' media have even impersonated the U.S. Forces Korea. These guys are experts in impersonation. They are experts in manipulation."]



On Jan. 18, when a detention warrant hearing for President Yoon was held, claims circulated online that Chinese public security was present in front of the Seoul Western District Court.



It was claimed that the letters 'CN' on the flag referred to China.



This was also false information.



[Kim Gi-chan/Head of Security Division, Chungnam Police Agency: "That flag stands for Chungnam, CN stands for Chungnam, and 1400-1 means the 1st unit of the 4th squad."]



In a situation where distortion of facts and false information are spreading beyond freedom of expression, there are calls for strong government measures.



[Yoo Hyun-jae/Professor, Sogang University Department of Communications: "(The hosts of social conflict) are very irrational YouTubers. Was fact important when Hitler was in power?"]



Additionally, there are calls for consumers of YouTube content to engage in critical thinking rather than indiscriminate acceptance.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



