News 9

Metro area subway fares to rise

[Anchor]

The current basic fare for the metropolitan subway, set at 1,400 won, is expected to rise by 150 won to 1,550 won in the first half of the year.

Officials explain that there is no other option due to significant deficits, but this news is not welcomed by citizens.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

The three metropolitan governments of Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province, along with Korail, have agreed to raise the basic fare for the metropolitan subway by 150 won.

The current basic fare of 1,400 won will increase to 1,550 won, which is an increase of over 10%.

Seoul Metro, which oversees most of the metropolitan subway, reported a deficit of 510 billion won in 2023, making the fare increase unavoidable, according to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "The growing deficit is a burden on Seoul Metro, and it is the city's policy to share this burden. Therefore, raising the fare is justified."]

Initially, the city of Seoul had decided to increase the subway fare by 300 won in 2023, raising half of that amount, which is 150 won.

Afterward, they weighed the timing for the additional increase of the remaining 150 won but actually froze the fare last year at the request of the government.

With the news of the subway fare increase, citizens, who are already burdened by high inflation, are feeling the pressure.

There are concerns that other public utility fees may also rise amid the chaotic political situation.

[Lee Ga-ram/Seoul resident: "With prices rising recently, I feel a lot of pressure in terms of food and living expenses, and now with transportation costs going up, it feels a bit burdensome."]

[An Seong-bin/Gyeonggi Province resident: "I commute every day, so the accumulated 150 won could become a significant burden. It is really a burdensome amount."]

The timing for the fare increase for the metropolitan subway is likely to be in the first half of this year, as related procedures by relevant local governments, including Gyeonggi Province, are completed.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

