Harmful air purifier filters

[Anchor]



On days like today (1.22) when fine dust is severe, air purifiers are invaluable.



However, harmful substances that were included in humidifier disinfectants have been found in some air purifier filters.



These are non-genuine, compatible filters.



Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



Air purifiers have become essential household items depending on the weather and living environment.



[Choi Min-ji/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "On days with severe fine dust like today, I always run the air purifier at high speed."]



As they filter dust, the safety of the dust filters is also important.



The government investigated 42 air purifier filters currently on the market, and harmful substances were confirmed in 8 non-genuine compatible filters.



The substance in question is methylisothiazolinone, known as MIT, which is classified as a biocidal substance that is completely banned and should not be detected.



It was included in humidifier disinfectants and can cause irritation to the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.



It was used for antibacterial and sterilization purposes in the filters, but there was no confirmation of compliance with safety standards or reporting.



[Kim Se-hyuk/Ministry of Environment, Chemical Products Management Division: "After processing, our environmental agency has completed administrative actions such as banning manufacturing, importing, and selling, as well as issuing recall orders."]



However, it has been analyzed that the human health risk is lower than that of humidifier disinfectants.



[Yang Ji-yeon/Professor, Environmental Research Institute, Yonsei University/Filter Analysis Consultant: "Humidifier disinfectants are sprayed into the air in the form of nano-sized droplets by ultrasonic devices, which can directly expose the respiratory system, whereas the substances in air purifier filters are partially detached into the air by wind..."]



The government plans to collect all products, even if harmful substances are present in small amounts, to ensure consumer safety and eliminate illegal filters.



The products subject to administrative action can be checked on the government's Eco Life website.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



