News 9

Harmful air purifier filters

입력 2025.01.23 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On days like today (1.22) when fine dust is severe, air purifiers are invaluable.

However, harmful substances that were included in humidifier disinfectants have been found in some air purifier filters.

These are non-genuine, compatible filters.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

Air purifiers have become essential household items depending on the weather and living environment.

[Choi Min-ji/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "On days with severe fine dust like today, I always run the air purifier at high speed."]

As they filter dust, the safety of the dust filters is also important.

The government investigated 42 air purifier filters currently on the market, and harmful substances were confirmed in 8 non-genuine compatible filters.

The substance in question is methylisothiazolinone, known as MIT, which is classified as a biocidal substance that is completely banned and should not be detected.

It was included in humidifier disinfectants and can cause irritation to the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.

It was used for antibacterial and sterilization purposes in the filters, but there was no confirmation of compliance with safety standards or reporting.

[Kim Se-hyuk/Ministry of Environment, Chemical Products Management Division: "After processing, our environmental agency has completed administrative actions such as banning manufacturing, importing, and selling, as well as issuing recall orders."]

However, it has been analyzed that the human health risk is lower than that of humidifier disinfectants.

[Yang Ji-yeon/Professor, Environmental Research Institute, Yonsei University/Filter Analysis Consultant: "Humidifier disinfectants are sprayed into the air in the form of nano-sized droplets by ultrasonic devices, which can directly expose the respiratory system, whereas the substances in air purifier filters are partially detached into the air by wind..."]

The government plans to collect all products, even if harmful substances are present in small amounts, to ensure consumer safety and eliminate illegal filters.

The products subject to administrative action can be checked on the government's Eco Life website.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Harmful air purifier filters
    • 입력 2025-01-23 00:15:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

On days like today (1.22) when fine dust is severe, air purifiers are invaluable.

However, harmful substances that were included in humidifier disinfectants have been found in some air purifier filters.

These are non-genuine, compatible filters.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

Air purifiers have become essential household items depending on the weather and living environment.

[Choi Min-ji/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "On days with severe fine dust like today, I always run the air purifier at high speed."]

As they filter dust, the safety of the dust filters is also important.

The government investigated 42 air purifier filters currently on the market, and harmful substances were confirmed in 8 non-genuine compatible filters.

The substance in question is methylisothiazolinone, known as MIT, which is classified as a biocidal substance that is completely banned and should not be detected.

It was included in humidifier disinfectants and can cause irritation to the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.

It was used for antibacterial and sterilization purposes in the filters, but there was no confirmation of compliance with safety standards or reporting.

[Kim Se-hyuk/Ministry of Environment, Chemical Products Management Division: "After processing, our environmental agency has completed administrative actions such as banning manufacturing, importing, and selling, as well as issuing recall orders."]

However, it has been analyzed that the human health risk is lower than that of humidifier disinfectants.

[Yang Ji-yeon/Professor, Environmental Research Institute, Yonsei University/Filter Analysis Consultant: "Humidifier disinfectants are sprayed into the air in the form of nano-sized droplets by ultrasonic devices, which can directly expose the respiratory system, whereas the substances in air purifier filters are partially detached into the air by wind..."]

The government plans to collect all products, even if harmful substances are present in small amounts, to ensure consumer safety and eliminate illegal filters.

The products subject to administrative action can be checked on the government's Eco Life website.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령
윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…<br>이대로 검찰에 넘기나

윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…이대로 검찰에 넘기나
법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 <br>“부정선거 없다”

법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 “부정선거 없다”
“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 <br>나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작

“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.