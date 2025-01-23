News 9

[Exclusive] Abuse at daycare

[Anchor]

In a daycare center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, evidence has emerged that a teacher repeatedly abused children, prompting a police investigation.

At the request of a concerned parent who suspected abuse, the daycare center's CCTV footage was reviewed, revealing the teacher pushing children upside down under desks and shoving them.

This is a report by Kim Bo-dam.

[Report]

As a child lies face down on the desk, the teacher pushes them completely underneath.

The child, who is entirely upside down under the desk, briefly lies on the floor before getting up.

This time, the teacher grabs a girl's hair and knocks her down, while another boy is pulled up by his ear.

All of this was captured on CCTV at a daycare center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The parent of a 4-year-old child heard about the abuse from their child and requested to view the CCTV footage.

[Ms. A/Victim's Mother/Voice Altered: "(My child said) the teacher grabbed me like this saying I wasn't sleeping. They pulled my child's head like this."]

Upon reviewing the CCTV, it was found that there were signs of abuse involving a total of 9 children.

The parents of these children have filed a complaint against the two teachers involved.

The daycare center has immediately suspended the teachers from their duties.

However, they stated that they were not aware of these circumstances beforehand.

[Daycare Center Director/Voice Altered: "We were monitoring the CCTV once a week. We believe there were practical difficulties in identifying the signs of abuse."]

Some children from the class where the abuse was suspected are currently refusing to attend.

[Ms. B/Victim's Mother/Voice Altered: "Right now, they are very firmly refusing to attend. They didn't refuse this strongly before, but now they are doing so even more."]

The police have charged the homeroom teachers with child abuse and are analyzing the CCTV footage to confirm additional signs of abuse.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

