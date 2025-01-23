News 9

Electric scooter accidents rise

입력 2025.01.23 (00:15)

[Anchor]

As the number of people riding electric scooters has increased, related accidents have also risen significantly.

In particular, many accidents have worsened due to the lack of helmets.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

At an intersection, an electric scooter collides directly with a taxi.

A middle school student without a license violated the signal and crossed the crosswalk, resulting in the accident.

This time, an electric scooter riding on the sidewalk comes down to the road and crashes into a parked car.

The two individuals not wearing helmets are thrown forward from the impact.

Accidents involving personal mobility devices, including electric scooters, totaled over 2,300 in 2023, marking a 5.3-fold increase over the past five years.

Not wearing helmets often leads to serious accidents, but users say it is inconvenient to carry helmets around.

[Lee Mi-na/Seoul Gangseo District: "I know I should wear one, but I don't have it. We can't personally carry it around, so it's a bit inconvenient. It's scary, and we don't have helmets."]

In fact, 75% of patients who visited the emergency room due to personal mobility device accidents were found not to be wearing helmets.

In particular, more than four out of ten severe patients suffered significant head injuries.

[Jeon Je-ho/Head Researcher, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute: "Most of the accident types involve being thrown far or falling forward. It's similar to the impact of dropping a 60 kg object from about 2.5 meters high."]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency emphasizes helmet use, especially as severe accidents are common among adolescents and young adults.

[Oh Jin-hee/Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Health Risk Response Division: "Severe trauma can lead to death, and even if one survives, they may carry lifelong disabilities."]

In response to the increasing number of accidents, the establishment of a dedicated driver's license for personal mobility devices is also being considered.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

