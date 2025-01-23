Turkey ski resort fire kills 76

News 9

[Anchor]

A large fire broke out at a hotel in a ski resort in Turkey, resulting in 76 deaths and over 50 injuries.

The fire spread rapidly along the wooden exterior walls, exacerbated by the high number of guests due to the ski season coinciding with winter break.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Bright red flames engulfed the 12-story hotel building.

["It's on fire here."]

["How do we get out?"]

The fire started in the restaurant on the fourth floor and quickly spread along the wooden exterior.

[Mevlüt Özer/Witness: "The flames immediately consumed the hotel. In just 30 minutes, the fire rapidly engulfed the entire hotel."]

The fire began at 3:30 AM local time on the 21st in a ski resort hotel in Bolu province, northwest Turkey, while most guests were asleep.

Guests attempted to escape by making ropes out of bed sheets, and some jumped out of the hotel.

[Ömer Sakrak/Witness: "One father shouted that he would throw his 1-year-old baby, or else they would burn to death."]

With over 230 guests staying at near full capacity during the ski season and winter break, the evacuation was delayed because it occurred early in the morning.

It took nearly an hour for fire trucks to arrive, failing to contain the fire in its early stages, which increased the casualties.

So far, 76 people have been reported dead and 51 injured.

While the exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, there are testimonies from guests that the fire alarm did not go off.

Authorities have detained nine people, including the hotel owner, considering inadequate safety measures.

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan has promised a thorough investigation and declared today a national day of mourning.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

