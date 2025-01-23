Crematoriums overwhelmed by deaths

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, reports have indicated that the number of deaths has increased due to the outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza, leading to crematoriums being at full capacity.



Families unable to find cremation facilities are resorting to long-distance 'cremation trips' or extending funeral schedules.



This is Baek Sang-hyun reporting.



[Report]



Funeral vehicles are lined up in front of the cremation facility.



The number of operations for the cremation furnace, which was four times a day, has been increased by one more time, but it is still at full capacity.



This is because the number of deaths has significantly increased due to the simultaneous outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza.



In fact, the number of uses of cremation facilities nationwide has increased by 17% compared to last year over the past three weeks.



Families who cannot find cremation facilities often extend the funeral schedule by an additional day.



[Family of the deceased using cremation facility: "We have to hold a three-day funeral but because of the crematorium's situation, it has turned into a four-day funeral. Since the dates are longer, everyone is getting exhausted."]



As the demand for cremation has surged, this facility has restricted the use of its services to residents of the area since Jan. 17.



Six other cremation facilities in regions such as Daegu and Jecheon, Chungbuk, have also prohibited use by non-residents.



One cremation facility has allocated some furnaces exclusively for local residents, while others only accept reservations from non-residents on the day of cremation.



[Yang Seung-pyo/Head of Daejeon Cremation Facility Operations Team: "Since we cannot accommodate everyone, we are taking emergency measures step by step, and as this situation gradually resolves, we will allow non-residents as well."]



Residents from areas without nearby cremation facilities are reluctantly going for long-distance cremation trips.



[Family member from Geumsan-gun, Chungnam: "Since Daejeon won't accept us, we have no choice but to go to Sejong. It's disappointing and hard to understand; they should at least increase the number of slots to accommodate us..."]



During the Lunar New Year holiday, cremation facilities are also expected to operate on a reduced schedule, so inconveniences in using cremation services are likely to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!