News 9

Crematoriums overwhelmed by deaths

입력 2025.01.23 (00:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, reports have indicated that the number of deaths has increased due to the outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza, leading to crematoriums being at full capacity.

Families unable to find cremation facilities are resorting to long-distance 'cremation trips' or extending funeral schedules.

This is Baek Sang-hyun reporting.

[Report]

Funeral vehicles are lined up in front of the cremation facility.

The number of operations for the cremation furnace, which was four times a day, has been increased by one more time, but it is still at full capacity.

This is because the number of deaths has significantly increased due to the simultaneous outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza.

In fact, the number of uses of cremation facilities nationwide has increased by 17% compared to last year over the past three weeks.

Families who cannot find cremation facilities often extend the funeral schedule by an additional day.

[Family of the deceased using cremation facility: "We have to hold a three-day funeral but because of the crematorium's situation, it has turned into a four-day funeral. Since the dates are longer, everyone is getting exhausted."]

As the demand for cremation has surged, this facility has restricted the use of its services to residents of the area since Jan. 17.

Six other cremation facilities in regions such as Daegu and Jecheon, Chungbuk, have also prohibited use by non-residents.

One cremation facility has allocated some furnaces exclusively for local residents, while others only accept reservations from non-residents on the day of cremation.

[Yang Seung-pyo/Head of Daejeon Cremation Facility Operations Team: "Since we cannot accommodate everyone, we are taking emergency measures step by step, and as this situation gradually resolves, we will allow non-residents as well."]

Residents from areas without nearby cremation facilities are reluctantly going for long-distance cremation trips.

[Family member from Geumsan-gun, Chungnam: "Since Daejeon won't accept us, we have no choice but to go to Sejong. It's disappointing and hard to understand; they should at least increase the number of slots to accommodate us..."]

During the Lunar New Year holiday, cremation facilities are also expected to operate on a reduced schedule, so inconveniences in using cremation services are likely to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Crematoriums overwhelmed by deaths
    • 입력 2025-01-23 00:15:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, reports have indicated that the number of deaths has increased due to the outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza, leading to crematoriums being at full capacity.

Families unable to find cremation facilities are resorting to long-distance 'cremation trips' or extending funeral schedules.

This is Baek Sang-hyun reporting.

[Report]

Funeral vehicles are lined up in front of the cremation facility.

The number of operations for the cremation furnace, which was four times a day, has been increased by one more time, but it is still at full capacity.

This is because the number of deaths has significantly increased due to the simultaneous outbreak of respiratory diseases such as influenza.

In fact, the number of uses of cremation facilities nationwide has increased by 17% compared to last year over the past three weeks.

Families who cannot find cremation facilities often extend the funeral schedule by an additional day.

[Family of the deceased using cremation facility: "We have to hold a three-day funeral but because of the crematorium's situation, it has turned into a four-day funeral. Since the dates are longer, everyone is getting exhausted."]

As the demand for cremation has surged, this facility has restricted the use of its services to residents of the area since Jan. 17.

Six other cremation facilities in regions such as Daegu and Jecheon, Chungbuk, have also prohibited use by non-residents.

One cremation facility has allocated some furnaces exclusively for local residents, while others only accept reservations from non-residents on the day of cremation.

[Yang Seung-pyo/Head of Daejeon Cremation Facility Operations Team: "Since we cannot accommodate everyone, we are taking emergency measures step by step, and as this situation gradually resolves, we will allow non-residents as well."]

Residents from areas without nearby cremation facilities are reluctantly going for long-distance cremation trips.

[Family member from Geumsan-gun, Chungnam: "Since Daejeon won't accept us, we have no choice but to go to Sejong. It's disappointing and hard to understand; they should at least increase the number of slots to accommodate us..."]

During the Lunar New Year holiday, cremation facilities are also expected to operate on a reduced schedule, so inconveniences in using cremation services are likely to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun reporting.
백상현
백상현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령

국조 특위서도 ‘최상목 쪽지’ 논란…윤 대통령에 동행명령
윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…<br>이대로 검찰에 넘기나

윤 대통령과 숨바꼭질?…이대로 검찰에 넘기나
법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 <br>“부정선거 없다”

법원·수사기관·선관위 모두 “부정선거 없다”
“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 <br>나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작

“중국에 10% 관세…EU도 나빠” 트럼프 ‘세금 폭풍’ 시작
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.