Cha Du-ri becomes Hwaseong coach

'Chaminator' Cha Du-ri has taken the helm of Hwaseong FC, which is newly joining the K League 2.



He has declared his intention to showcase energetic and passionate football, just like his nickname.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Cha Du-ri, who shed the label of being the son of Korean football legend Cha Bum-kun, has made a name for himself among football fans by leveraging his strengths in power and speed.



After retiring, he gradually built his coaching experience through roles as a national team coach and the head coach of Osan High School, and now he is embarking on a new challenge.



He has become the inaugural head coach of Hwaseong FC, which has newly joined the K League this season.



[Cha Du-ri/Hwaseong FC Coach: "There are many young players, and the ability to create something together with them was a huge attraction for me. I felt I could enjoy and play energetic football, so I chose Hwaseong."]



His tireless stamina and passion, reminiscent of his nickname 'Chaminator' during his playing days, remain intact as a coach.



["Get in! Protect the ball until my teammate arrives!"]



He is laying the foundation for the team with detailed tactical instructions that highlight the individual strengths of each player.



[Choi Myung-hee/Hwaseong FC: "(When thinking of the coach) you might think of his vigorous activity, but at the training ground, he emphasizes a lot of details and precision, and he stresses team play and fighting as one team..."]



As a challenger taking his first steps this year, he plans to poke at teams like Suwon Samsung and create a delightful rebellion in K League 2.



[Cha Du-ri/Hwaseong FC Coach: "From Suwon's perspective, they might not see us as rivals, but since we are neighbors, we have to agitate them as much as possible. I will prepare well and work hard so that many football fans can recognize 'this is Hwaseong FC's football.']



["Hwaseong FC fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



