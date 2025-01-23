News 9

Moon Seon-min joins Seoul FC

입력 2025.01.23 (00:38)

[Anchor]

'The Pied Piper' Lingard and Moon Seon-min, famous for the Control Tower Dance, have met as teammates in professional football in Seoul FC.

Famous for their unique goal celebrations, they have unveiled their collaborative goal celebration for this season to KBS.

Park Sun-woo reports from Hanoi, Vietnam.

[Report]

Newly appointed captain Jesse Lingard lightly shakes his body, showcasing his unique cheerfulness.

[Kim Gi-dong/Seoul FC Coach: "If we stabilize defensively, our excellent players like Jesse (Lingard), (Jo) Young-wook, Lucas, and (Moon) Seon-min will be able to score."]

As training began, Lingard displayed tremendous focus, just as the coach expected, and encouraged his teammates as a captain.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul FC Captain: "I think we did our best during the 70-minute practice match. Great job, everyone! Let's rest well!"]

Lingard also follows lines from his favorite Korean dramas quite well.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul FC Captain: "Ice! The Mugunghwa flower has bloomed! It's okay. 'Okay' is my favorite word. Good. It's okay. Strong."]

Lingard also quickly masters Moon Seon-min's signature Control Tower Dance, showcasing his celebration skills.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul Captain: "Choreography, you know?"]

Conversely, when Moon Seon-min cleverly mimicked Lingard's pipe celebration, laughter was nonstop.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul FC Captain: "Yeah, there's always plans. You know, when we score, we celebrate. We enjoy. So, yeah, you have to see the first game of the season."]

Kim Jin-soo and Jung Seung-won, who transferred to Seoul FC with Moon Seon-min, also vowed to show their goal celebrations more often.

[Kim Jin-soo/Seoul FC: "I imagined it too. No matter who scores, we both celebrate. (From the opponent's perspective) it might be a bit annoying."]

[Moon Seon-min/Seoul FC: "First, we need to score quickly. Whether it's Lingard or me. Let's do well, fighting!"]

With Captain Lingard's leadership and the passion of the new faces, the Seoul FC players are full of energy as they dream of reaching the top for the first time in nine years.

This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News in Hanoi.

Camera reporters: Choi Jin-young, Ahn Min-sik / Video editing: Song Jang-seop

박선우
박선우 기자

공지·정정

