Jung Kwan Jang's 12 consecutive wins

The women's professional volleyball team Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks, which has forgotten how to lose, achieved an impressive 12-game winning streak by defeating Hyundai E&C Hillstate.



In the second set, trailing Hyundai 20 to 15, Jung Kwan Jang's head coach Ko Hee-jin calls for a timeout.



[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks Coach: "I think we can win this game! The players need to believe they can do it! Now, let’s make eye contact and give it a try!"]



Did Coach Ko Hee-jin's positive energy have an effect?



They successfully pulled off a magical comeback, turning around a five-point deficit at the end of the second set.



Regaining their confidence, Jung Kwan Jang's Vanja Bukilic and Megawati Pertiwi's left-right duo shone, defeating Hyundai after a full-set battle.



With this valuable victory in a big match, Jung Kwan Jang continues their 12-game winning streak and is now chasing second-place Hyundai by four points.



