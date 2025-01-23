Jung Kwan Jang's 12 consecutive wins
In the second set, trailing Hyundai 20 to 15, Jung Kwan Jang's head coach Ko Hee-jin calls for a timeout.
[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks Coach: "I think we can win this game! The players need to believe they can do it! Now, let’s make eye contact and give it a try!"]
Did Coach Ko Hee-jin's positive energy have an effect?
They successfully pulled off a magical comeback, turning around a five-point deficit at the end of the second set.
Regaining their confidence, Jung Kwan Jang's Vanja Bukilic and Megawati Pertiwi's left-right duo shone, defeating Hyundai after a full-set battle.
With this valuable victory in a big match, Jung Kwan Jang continues their 12-game winning streak and is now chasing second-place Hyundai by four points.
