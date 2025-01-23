News 9

Ichiro Suzuki enters Hall of Fame

Legendary Japanese baseball star Ichiro Suzuki has become the first Asian player inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

He was just one vote short of a unanimous selection, and Ichiro's thoughts on this were impressive.

Known for his unique batting stance where he raises his bat towards the pitcher, he is so influential that even Lotte Giants' Hwang Seong-bin imitates him.

In 2004, he set a record for the most hits in a single MLB season with 262 hits, and he finished his career with a total of 3,089 hits and 509 stolen bases, playing a leading role in representing Japanese baseball.

In the first press vote this year, which qualified him for the Hall of Fame, he received 393 out of 394 votes, achieving a voting rate of 99.75%.

As the first Asian player to be inducted, the Seattle Mariners have permanently retired Ichiro's jersey number 51.

He was just one vote short of unanimous induction, and Ichiro's response to this is a masterpiece.

[Ichiro Suzuki: "I think it's very fortunate. I believe that pursuing perfection is what life is about. So I think it's good to be imperfect."]

