[News Today] YOON'S 2ND HEARING APPEARANCE

입력 2025.01.23 (16:28)

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol attented the Constitutional Court today for his impeachment trial once again today. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, appearing as a witness, joined him. They're expected to clash over the drafting of Martial Law Decree.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the fourth hearing of the Constitutional Court's trial on his impeachment, which began at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This is his second appearance, as he turned up for the third hearing held on Tuesday.

Accused of plotting and carrying out emergency martial law declared by Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also attended Thursday's hearing as a witness.

This is the first time the two have seen each other face to face since Kim was arrested on December 8.

Previously, Yoon's legal team asked the court to put the ex-defense minister on the witness stand.

The president's defense counsel will question Kim first and then the legal representatives for the National Assembly will cross-examine him.

Both sides will focus on whether or not Yoon was involved in drawing up a note on forming an emergency legislative body replacing the National Assembly.

In the previous hearing, the president's side claimed that he had learned about the note through news reports and that the defense minister was the only one who could write it.

Kim argued that the note had been given to Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok by the president for a review.

Martial law decree No.1, which prohibits all political activities, is a key, critical issue in determining whether or not Yoon's martial law declaration is unconstitutional.
But the two sides are making conflicting statements regarding how it was drawn up.

    • 입력 2025-01-23 16:28:23
    • 수정2025-01-23 16:28:47
공지·정정

