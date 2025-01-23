[News Today] CIO SENDS YOON’S CASE TO PROSECUTION
As the impeachment trial is continuing, we'll bring you detailed coverage tomorrow.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials sent President Yoon Suk Yeol’s case to the prosecution on Thursday.
Accusing the president of leading an insurrection attempt, the agency urged prosecutors to indict him.
The move came four days after it brought him into custody.
It appears that the CIO has handed over Yoon’s case to the prosecution before the first deadline for his detention expires, as they have failed to question the president face to face for his rejection. The agency could grill him just once on the day he was arrested.
The CIO has no authority to indict the president. So it has to hand over the case to the prosecution for indictment.
