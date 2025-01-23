[News Today] 56 MORE DETAINED FOR COURT RIOT

News Today

[LEAD]
The Seoul Western District Court has issued new detainment warrants for 56 individuals who took part in the riot. The judiciary council strongly condemns the incident, stating it gravely undermines our constitutional foundation.

[REPORT]
The riot at the Seoul Western District Court occurred right after a detainment warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Fifty-six more protesters who were involved in the incident were detained as the investigation agencies and the judiciary branch vowed tough punishment.

Warrants for fifty-eight people were reviewed and majority of them were detained with the exception of two.

Forty-four of them were rioters who broke into the court building, while the rest allegedly stopped anti-corruption agency vehicles or assaulted police officers.

Some rioters reportedly claimed at the warrant review that they were just exercising their right to resist.

But the court did not accept their explanation.

As for the two people who were not detained, the court must have taken into account that they were minors.

Including the two rioters locked up earlier, the number of people detained for their involvement in the courthouse riot increased to 58.

Police are reportedly looking into their YouTube viewing records to find out who could have incited the riot.

Song Won-young/ National Police Agency (Jan. 20)
We're looking into conservative YouTubers. The investigation is in its early stage,
but we'll investigate thoroughly when we collect all the evidence.

Controversy erupted when a YouTuber who was arrested by the police was supposedly a missionary of Sarang Jeil Church.

Meanwhile, a judiciary council, in an
unusual move, issued strong criticism on the riot, saying that the violent disorder should never be tolerated for it undermines the basis of constitutional order.

