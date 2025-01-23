Yoon denies martial law failure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon stated that the recent emergency martial law was not a failure, but rather ended sooner than expected.



Former Minister Kim acknowledged that he had previously discussed the state of emergency with military commanders and Mr. Roh Sang-won.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the martial law was not a failure.



He added that it ended sooner than expected.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "The National Assembly quickly demanded the lifting of martial law. As soon as the resolution for lifting the martial law was announced, I immediately called the minister and the martial law commander to my office and ordered the military withdrawal."]



This statement differs from the prosecution's claim that after the resolution to lift the martial law was passed, President Yoon instructed former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo to "continue the process as we can declare martial law again for the second or third time."



Former Minister Kim stated that about a month before the martial law, military commanders, including Commander Lee Jin-woo, gathered at the official residence and discussed the missions and methods of execution in case of an emergency.



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "It is correct to confirm what missions to perform and how to execute them in case of an emergency."]



Regarding Roh Sang-won, a former intelligence commander who is now a civilian, he acknowledged that he had contacted him but stated that they had only discussed emergency martial law a few times.



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "He often came regarding some hearings. Then, he gave me a lot of advice on how to normalize the intelligence agency. As for the execution of duties related to emergency martial law, General Roh Sang-won may have come about twenty times, but it was only a few times among those visits."]



Justice Lee Mi-son also questioned the claims of President Yoon and former Minister Kim that the martial law was declared to ascertain the reality of election fraud.



[Lee Mi-son/Constitutional Court Justice: "You believe that you can declare emergency martial law for such reasons, right?"]



In response to this question, former Minister Kim briefly answered that the declaration of emergency martial law is the president's responsibility.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!