News 9

Cabinet meeting before martial law

입력 2025.01.23 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

The two key figures in the emergency martial law situation, President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, stood together in the impeachment trial.

Former Minister Kim made several statements that differed from what related parties had previously testified.

First, he stated that there were some cabinet members who agreed to the martial law during the cabinet meeting held just before its declaration.

Reporter Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who attended the fourth hearing, is soon joined by former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun in the courtroom.

This is the first time that President Yoon, who directly declared the emergency martial law, and former Minister Kim, who was a key figure in its execution, have met as defendants and witnesses in the Constitutional Court.

During the subsequent witness examination, former Minister Kim claimed that some cabinet members agreed to the martial law during the cabinet meeting held just before its declaration.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "Were there people who agreed to the (emergency martial law)? Yes, there were some who agreed. (Who are they?) It is difficult for me to say."]

This statement contradicts Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's assertion that all cabinet members opposed it, but former Minister Kim did not disclose who they were.

The impeachment prosecution team pointed out that the cabinet meeting lasted only about 5 minutes and delved into procedural issues regarding the declaration of martial law.

However, former Minister Kim argued that cabinet members began arriving at 8:30 PM before the meeting and discussed the matter each time they arrived.

He stated that the declaration of martial law was delayed by 30 minutes to ensure proper deliberation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "To comply with the procedures, we originally planned to declare martial law at 10 PM, but as the arrival time of the cabinet members was delayed, we waited until we had the minimum quorum, which is why it was delayed by 30 minutes."]

He also admitted that President Yoon moved to the briefing room to declare the emergency martial law just 5 minutes after the meeting.

Former Minister Kim acknowledged that cabinet members did not sign the declaration of martial law.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "Did the cabinet members or witnesses sign the declaration of martial law?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "They did not do that."]

Earlier, the prosecution pointed out that Article 82 of the Constitution states, "The President's acts of state must be documented," but the declaration of emergency martial law was not documented, which they argued was unconstitutional.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cabinet meeting before martial law
    • 입력 2025-01-23 23:43:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

The two key figures in the emergency martial law situation, President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun, stood together in the impeachment trial.

Former Minister Kim made several statements that differed from what related parties had previously testified.

First, he stated that there were some cabinet members who agreed to the martial law during the cabinet meeting held just before its declaration.

Reporter Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who attended the fourth hearing, is soon joined by former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun in the courtroom.

This is the first time that President Yoon, who directly declared the emergency martial law, and former Minister Kim, who was a key figure in its execution, have met as defendants and witnesses in the Constitutional Court.

During the subsequent witness examination, former Minister Kim claimed that some cabinet members agreed to the martial law during the cabinet meeting held just before its declaration.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "Were there people who agreed to the (emergency martial law)? Yes, there were some who agreed. (Who are they?) It is difficult for me to say."]

This statement contradicts Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's assertion that all cabinet members opposed it, but former Minister Kim did not disclose who they were.

The impeachment prosecution team pointed out that the cabinet meeting lasted only about 5 minutes and delved into procedural issues regarding the declaration of martial law.

However, former Minister Kim argued that cabinet members began arriving at 8:30 PM before the meeting and discussed the matter each time they arrived.

He stated that the declaration of martial law was delayed by 30 minutes to ensure proper deliberation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "To comply with the procedures, we originally planned to declare martial law at 10 PM, but as the arrival time of the cabinet members was delayed, we waited until we had the minimum quorum, which is why it was delayed by 30 minutes."]

He also admitted that President Yoon moved to the briefing room to declare the emergency martial law just 5 minutes after the meeting.

Former Minister Kim acknowledged that cabinet members did not sign the declaration of martial law.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "Did the cabinet members or witnesses sign the declaration of martial law?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "They did not do that."]

Earlier, the prosecution pointed out that Article 82 of the Constitution states, "The President's acts of state must be documented," but the declaration of emergency martial law was not documented, which they argued was unconstitutional.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?
“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나

“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나
공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에<br> 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’

공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 <br>탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.