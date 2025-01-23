News 9

CIO hands case to prosecution

입력 2025.01.23 (23:43)

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which was investigating President Yoon's charges of insurrection, has handed the case back to the prosecution and requested an indictment.

It has been 36 days since they received the case from the prosecution.

There are criticisms about what the CIO has been doing during this time.

This is reporter Seok Min-soo.

[Report]

The CIO has repeatedly failed to forcibly summon President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Ultimately, today (1.23), they held a press conference and announced their decision to request an indictment from the prosecution.

In effect, they have handed the case back to the prosecution.

It has been 36 days since they received the case from the prosecution on the 18th of last month.

[Lee Jae-seung/CIO Deputy Chief: "We determined that it would be efficient for the prosecution, which decides on the indictment, to compile the investigation materials so far and conduct additional investigations on necessary matters to clarify the facts of the case."]

Previously, the CIO attempted to forcibly summon President Yoon and conduct an on-site investigation at the detention center over three days after his arrest, but all attempts failed.

As a result, the only face-to-face investigation was conducted on the day of the arrest, during which President Yoon refused to make any statements and also refused to sign the record, leading to criticisms about the lack of evidential value.

On the 22nd, the CIO also attempted to conduct a search and seizure at the presidential office to secure the encrypted mobile phone server used by President Yoon, but again, they failed.

Consequently, while they initiated investigations with requests for case transfers, there are criticisms that they have achieved almost no results.

Recently, there was also a legal controversy regarding the investigative authority of the CIO on the court's internal communication network.

The prosecution, which received the case, plans to apply for an extension of President Yoon's detention period soon and proceed with face-to-face investigations.

This is KBS News, Seok Min-soo.

