KCC Chair returns to work

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the Constitutional Court's dismissal decision, Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, has returned to work.



She stated that the ruling confirmed the legality of the two-person system and expressed her intention to swiftly address key issues such as the re-licensing of terrestrial broadcasting.



Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



Immediately after the Constitutional Court's decision, Lee Jin-sook headed to the Government Complex in Gwacheon.



She emphasized that the Constitutional Court recognized the legality of the Korea Communications Commission's two-person resolution system.



As such, she made it clear that she would continue to address key issues under the two-person system.



[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "The Constitutional Court has provided a very clear ruling. The two-person system is legal. It is lawful for the two standing commissioners to carry out necessary tasks in the executive branch."]



There are expectations that the Commission will begin preparations for the re-licensing of terrestrial broadcasting, which has been effectively operating without a license since the end of last month.



Additionally, there are analyses suggesting that the imposition of fines on big tech companies, which carry less political burden, will be expedited.



[Lee Jin-sook/Korea Communications Commission Chairperson: "We will address urgent matters step by step. I cannot specify the order of importance, but..."]



However, she refrained from commenting on the appointment and recommendation of the board members for public broadcasting.



This seems to take into account the ongoing lawsuit regarding the appointment of the next director of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, the major shareholder of MBC, which was conducted under the two-person system.



She also stated that for the Korea Communications Commission to function properly, a full five-member commission is necessary and requested the National Assembly to promptly recommend candidates for the three vacant standing commissioner positions.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!