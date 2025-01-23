Ex-defense minister alters claim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the emergency martial law proclamation, President Yoon and former Minister Kim have had conflicting claims.



Today (1.23), former Minister Kim changed his statement, saying he wrote the proclamation and that the president only received reports.



This is reporter Kang Pu-reun.



[Report]



It prohibits all political activities, including those of the National Assembly and political parties.



The clause of this proclamation issued during the emergency martial law has been cited as key evidence to prove the crime of insurrection.



President Yoon's side has claimed that former Minister Kim Yong-hyun simply copied a past example, calling it "a mistake by former Minister Kim."



The president went further, asking former Minister Kim if he remembered telling him that the proclamation had no possibility of execution and suggesting they just leave it.



[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "I told you 'There is no possibility of execution, but let's just leave it' and let it be—do you remember that?"]



Until recently, former Minister Kim, who had stated that the person who ultimately reviewed the proclamation was the president and that it was a legitimate proclamation, showed signs of resonating with the president's words.



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: ""When I gave (President Yoon) the report, I thought he would review it carefully, but he just skimmed through it, so I think the meaning was conveyed like that."]



Former Minister Kim also stated that the part of the proclamation that 'punishes' medical personnel who do not return to work was written by him, not on the president's instructions.



He said President Yoon laughed when he saw that part.



[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "Regarding the residents, I asked while laughing, 'Why did you put this in?' and you said, 'I left it in that aspect, in terms of guidance,' and I also laughed and left it, do you remember that situation?"]



[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "Yes, I remember. Now that you mention it, I recall it."]



The High-ranking Public Officials Crime Investigation Agency today passed the case to the prosecution, answering that it believes President Yoon did indeed write and review the proclamation.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!