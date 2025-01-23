News 9

Church member arrested in court riot

입력 2025.01.23 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man who was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the Seoul Western District Court riot is suspected of attempting arson as well.

The YouTuber, known as Lee, who entered the warrant judge's office, has been detained and is identified as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Two men are talking in front of a broken window.

The man in black clothing has a yellow container in his pocket.

[“Is it coming out, the oil?”]

The man in gray clothing receives the yellow container and approaches the court's broken window, seemingly pouring something.

The man in black follows him, throws a burning piece of paper through the window, and calmly leaves the scene.

This man was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the riot, and the police plan to investigate the arson charges as well.

The detention procedures for the suspects involved in the riot are also ongoing.

YouTuber Lee, known as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church, has been detained after undergoing a substantive examination of the warrant.

[Lee/YouTuber/Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church Special Evangelist: “(How did you know the location of the warrant judge's office?) …. (Did you receive any instructions from Jeon Kwang-hoon?) …. ”]

Lee broke into the warrant judge's office during the riot.

The Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church denied any connection, stating that they did not instruct Lee to take any specific actions, but the controversy is expected to continue.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: “We believe this is a serious challenge to the rule of law, so we will conduct the investigation very firmly…. ”]

The police plan to transfer the 58 individuals arrested in connection with the Western District Court riot to the prosecution by tomorrow (1.24).

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Church member arrested in court riot
    • 입력 2025-01-23 23:43:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man who was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the Seoul Western District Court riot is suspected of attempting arson as well.

The YouTuber, known as Lee, who entered the warrant judge's office, has been detained and is identified as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Two men are talking in front of a broken window.

The man in black clothing has a yellow container in his pocket.

[“Is it coming out, the oil?”]

The man in gray clothing receives the yellow container and approaches the court's broken window, seemingly pouring something.

The man in black follows him, throws a burning piece of paper through the window, and calmly leaves the scene.

This man was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the riot, and the police plan to investigate the arson charges as well.

The detention procedures for the suspects involved in the riot are also ongoing.

YouTuber Lee, known as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church, has been detained after undergoing a substantive examination of the warrant.

[Lee/YouTuber/Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church Special Evangelist: “(How did you know the location of the warrant judge's office?) …. (Did you receive any instructions from Jeon Kwang-hoon?) …. ”]

Lee broke into the warrant judge's office during the riot.

The Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church denied any connection, stating that they did not instruct Lee to take any specific actions, but the controversy is expected to continue.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: “We believe this is a serious challenge to the rule of law, so we will conduct the investigation very firmly…. ”]

The police plan to transfer the 58 individuals arrested in connection with the Western District Court riot to the prosecution by tomorrow (1.24).

KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?
“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나

“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나
공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에<br> 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’

공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 <br>탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.