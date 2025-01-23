Church member arrested in court riot

동영상 고정 취소

A man who was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the Seoul Western District Court riot is suspected of attempting arson as well.



The YouTuber, known as Lee, who entered the warrant judge's office, has been detained and is identified as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Two men are talking in front of a broken window.



The man in black clothing has a yellow container in his pocket.



[“Is it coming out, the oil?”]



The man in gray clothing receives the yellow container and approaches the court's broken window, seemingly pouring something.



The man in black follows him, throws a burning piece of paper through the window, and calmly leaves the scene.



This man was urgently arrested for breaking into the court during the riot, and the police plan to investigate the arson charges as well.



The detention procedures for the suspects involved in the riot are also ongoing.



YouTuber Lee, known as a special evangelist of the Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church, has been detained after undergoing a substantive examination of the warrant.



[Lee/YouTuber/Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church Special Evangelist: “(How did you know the location of the warrant judge's office?) …. (Did you receive any instructions from Jeon Kwang-hoon?) …. ”]



Lee broke into the warrant judge's office during the riot.



The Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church denied any connection, stating that they did not instruct Lee to take any specific actions, but the controversy is expected to continue.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: “We believe this is a serious challenge to the rule of law, so we will conduct the investigation very firmly…. ”]



The police plan to transfer the 58 individuals arrested in connection with the Western District Court riot to the prosecution by tomorrow (1.24).



KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



