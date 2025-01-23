U.S. quickly closing its border

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Trump administration is quickly locking down the borders.



They have decided to deploy military troops to the border area adjacent to Mexico, and a bill allowing the detention of illegal immigrants with criminal records has passed Congress as the first bill of the "Trump 2.0" administration.



This is a report by Hong Jin-ah.



[Report]



In the northern border area of Mexico facing the United States, temporary shelters for immigrants are being established.



This is in preparation for immigrants who will be expelled from the United States.



[Carlos Macias/Immigrant: "They (U.S. authorities) are hunting us. I heard that they are capturing immigrants at churches and setting up checkpoints."]



Over 1,500 military troops are expected to be deployed to support the Border Patrol at the southern border of the United States.



A large-scale operation to identify illegal immigrants has already begun within the U.S.



It is reported that not only the agency responsible for illegal immigration but also the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI will be mobilized, and over 460 people were arrested just two days after President Trump took office.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Fox News Interview: "Prisons from all over the world have been emptied out into our county by Biden."]



With news that churches and schools are not safe from immigration crackdown, immigrant parents are afraid to send their children to school.



[Carmen/Mexican Immigrant: "Yesterday, I was scared thinking, 'What will happen when my children arrive at school?'"]



The Republican-controlled U.S. Congress has aligned itself by passing a law to strengthen immigration crackdown as the first bill of the "Trump 2.0" administration.



This law allows for the detention of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the U.S.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "If you are thinking about breaking the laws of the United States of America, you will be returned home. You will be arrested."]



Not only immigrants but also the entry of over 10,000 refugees has been canceled, further raising the walls at the U.S. border.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



