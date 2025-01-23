Lee mulls constitutional appeal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the court revealing the date of final trial, Representative Lee Jae-myung is considering filing for a constitutional review of the law.



He is contemplating whether to request a ruling on the constitutionality of the false information publication clause in the election law.



The People Power Party criticized this as an overt tactic to delay the trial.



This is a report by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



The opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's side has stated that they are reviewing the application for a constitutional review regarding the appeal trial for election law violations.



The intention is to determine whether Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act, which stipulates the crime of false information publication applied to Lee's charges, violates the constitution.



They argue that the provision is abstract and may violate the constitutional principles of specificity and clarity.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It is known that the clause punishing the publication of false information about a candidate's actions exists only in Korea."]



If Lee's side submits the application and the appeal court accepts it, the Constitutional Court will conduct a review, and the trial will be suspended until the Constitutional Court's decision is made.



However, Lee's side has stated that they have not yet submitted the application.



The People Power Party criticized this as an overt tactic to delay the trial, in addition to their numerous witness applications.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The absurd and nonsensical tactics for delaying the trial are becoming more and more ridiculous. Is it reasonable to ask to change the country's election law for one's own survival?"]



There are also claims that they are trying to dilute the legal basis for criminal acts to cover up judicial risks.



The People Power Party has urged them to clarify what it means that it is under review as they already submitted a written request to the appeal court to file for a constitutional review, asking if they are abandoning the application.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



