News 9

Telegram aids in catching sex crime ring

입력 2025.01.24 (00:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A group that committed sexual crimes, including the production of sexual exploitation materials using Telegram, has been caught by the police.

There are over 230 victims.

For the first time, the police received investigative cooperation from Telegram and successfully apprehended the mastermind.

This is a report by reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

A man is arrested inside an elevator.

He is A, the mastermind of a sexual exploitation crime group that the police have been tracking for over a year.

["He is charged with the production and distribution of sexual exploitation materials."]

Since 2020, A approached men interested in deepfake sexual crimes.

He obtained personal information through Telegram and threatened to distribute it, recruiting them as members.

In this way, he created a pyramid organization called the 'self-defense group' and referred to himself as 'pastor.'

He established a command structure divided into four ranks, promoting members who committed crimes such as the production of sexual exploitation materials.

Victims who were compromised by A reported every hour and frequently wrote letters of reflection.

He coerced them into sexual exploitation acts such as self-harm or nude photography, threatening punishment for non-compliance.

A is also accused of raping 10 teenage girls.

The crimes of the 'self-defense group' continued for over four years until January of this year.

There were a staggering 234 victims, 64% of whom were women.

Among all victims, 159 were teenagers.

A was confident that he would never be caught as he only used Telegram, but the police successfully apprehended him with the cooperation of Telegram.

This is the first time Telegram has provided criminal data to law enforcement agencies in our country.

[Oh Gyu-sik/Head of Cyber Investigation Division 2, Seoul Police Agency: "Telegram stated in a meeting with the National Police Agency that it would actively cooperate with investigations in compliance with South Korean laws and policies."]

The police have arrested 54 individuals involved in the crimes and detained two, including A.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Telegram aids in catching sex crime ring
    • 입력 2025-01-24 00:02:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

A group that committed sexual crimes, including the production of sexual exploitation materials using Telegram, has been caught by the police.

There are over 230 victims.

For the first time, the police received investigative cooperation from Telegram and successfully apprehended the mastermind.

This is a report by reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

A man is arrested inside an elevator.

He is A, the mastermind of a sexual exploitation crime group that the police have been tracking for over a year.

["He is charged with the production and distribution of sexual exploitation materials."]

Since 2020, A approached men interested in deepfake sexual crimes.

He obtained personal information through Telegram and threatened to distribute it, recruiting them as members.

In this way, he created a pyramid organization called the 'self-defense group' and referred to himself as 'pastor.'

He established a command structure divided into four ranks, promoting members who committed crimes such as the production of sexual exploitation materials.

Victims who were compromised by A reported every hour and frequently wrote letters of reflection.

He coerced them into sexual exploitation acts such as self-harm or nude photography, threatening punishment for non-compliance.

A is also accused of raping 10 teenage girls.

The crimes of the 'self-defense group' continued for over four years until January of this year.

There were a staggering 234 victims, 64% of whom were women.

Among all victims, 159 were teenagers.

A was confident that he would never be caught as he only used Telegram, but the police successfully apprehended him with the cooperation of Telegram.

This is the first time Telegram has provided criminal data to law enforcement agencies in our country.

[Oh Gyu-sik/Head of Cyber Investigation Division 2, Seoul Police Agency: "Telegram stated in a meeting with the National Police Agency that it would actively cooperate with investigations in compliance with South Korean laws and policies."]

The police have arrested 54 individuals involved in the crimes and detained two, including A.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?
“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나

“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나
공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에<br> 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’

공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 <br>탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.