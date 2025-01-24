[Exclusive] Illegal stock trading caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution, which has been investigating LG Group's late Chairman Koo Bon-moo's eldest daughter, Koo Yeon-kyung, for stock trading using undisclosed information, has sent her case to trial.



It has been confirmed that not only Mrs. Koo but also her husband, Yoon Kwan, has been indicted on the same charges.



Reporter Song Soo-jin has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



This is a bio company listed on the KOSDAQ.



In 2023, its stock price rose from the 10,000 won range to the 50,000 won range.



In April of that year, a 50 billion won investment from a U.S.-based investment firm became a positive factor.



Koo Yeon-kyung, the head of the LG Welfare Foundation, purchased 30,000 shares, and the CEO of the investment firm, who was the source of the positive news, was her husband, Yoon Kwan.



The husband generated the positive information, and the wife utilized it.



If Koo Yeon-kyung was aware of her husband's investment in advance, it would constitute a violation of the Capital Markets Act for using undisclosed important information.



After an investigation by the Financial Supervisory Service and a decision by the Financial Services Commission, the prosecution began its investigation in October of last year.



They conducted searches of the LG Welfare Foundation's office and summoned her husband, Yoon.



The prosecution has indicted both Koo Yeon-kyung and Yoon Kwan today (1.23) without detention.



The prosecution estimates that the profit Koo gained from the problematic stock trading is around several hundred million won.



[Park Young-il/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Even if the profit amount is small, they could face a prison sentence of more than one year or a fine equivalent to four to six times the profit gained or the amount of loss avoided from the violation."]



Koo Yeon-kyung and Yoon Kwan's side has responded, "There has never been any exchange of undisclosed information between the couple, and they have faithfully testified to the prosecution."



This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



