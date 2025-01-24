News 9

[Exclusive] Sexual harassment reported

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Unification has recommended severe disciplinary action, including dismissal, against Cho Min-ho, the president of the Korea Hana Foundation, which assists North Korean defectors.

He is accused of making habitual sexual harassment remarks to employees.

What exactly did he say to warrant such a decision? Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has exclusively obtained recordings and reports.

[Report]

At a meal gathering of employees from the Korea Hana Foundation, an organization under the Ministry of Unification.

Chairman Cho Min-ho brings up the origin of the Japanese traditional clothing 'kimono' in front of female employees.

[Cho Min-ho/Korea Hana Foundation President: "(Japanese women) wore a blanket around their waist, and when a man comes, they lay down... So, you can't even tell who the father is."]

He claims that during the Imjin War, many men died, leading to sexual activities happening anywhere.

He also states that Russia is in a similar situation due to the war in Ukraine.

[Cho Min-ho/Korea Hana Foundation President: "A lot of people died in the Ukraine war. It has killed so many men. Korean men can go to Russia."]

When an employee who had frequently heard President Cho's sexually harassing remarks started recording his remarks as he makes similar comments again.

He reportedly made abusive comments to a female employee who returned from maternity leave, saying, "In the past, women would give birth after working in the fields and return to work in three days," and regarding cesarean births, "What is that, giving birth? It's just taking it out."

There are also statements claiming that he referred to North Korean defector employees as "cockroaches."

After confirming such reports during an audit at the end of last year, the Ministry of Unification judged all 15 reported actions as workplace sexual harassment and notified the foundation to impose severe disciplinary actions, including dismissal.

In response to the reported content, President Cho stated, "Please consider the context," and claimed that it is "either unfounded or distorted and exaggerated."

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

