Wildfire caution period starts early

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This winter, the occurrence of wildfires has reached three times that of previous years due to dry weather.



As the risk of wildfires increases, the wildfire caution period has been moved up by a week and will be implemented starting tomorrow (1.24).



Our meteorology specialist Lee Se-heum visited the site in Uljin, Gyeongbuk Province, which suffered from a massive wildfire three years ago.



[Report]



Three years ago, t he Uljin wildfire became a massive blaze, affecting 40,000 hectares.



The trees that were damaged at that time remain with their stumps blackened.



Sparse saplings are growing, but the mountain is still a yellow, barren landscape.



This is the trace left by the massive wildfire.



Young saplings have been planted for restoration, but the forest is expected to take up to 40 years to regenerate, according to forestry authorities.



At that time, soldiers were deployed to barely stop the spread of the wildfire, and the flames came to a halt just in front of the residential area and the Korean red pine grove.



[Moon Ji-won/Head of Protection Team, Uljin National Forest Management Office: "All personnel were fully mobilized in front of the last residential area in the Sogwang-ri region and the (Korean red pine) grove... (Currently) restoration and recovery work is ongoing, but there is still a lot left to do."]



This year, signs of wildfires are also concerning.



The number of wildfires nationwide has exceeded three times that of the same period last year.



The dry weather advisory that started last month has continued for over 40 days in various parts of Gangwon and Yeongnam regions, increasing the risk of wildfires.



[Ahn Hee-young/Director of Forest Disaster Prediction and Analysis Center, National Institute of Forest Science: "This winter, the nationwide precipitation level is at 27% of the average, indicating a dry state. In particular, in the Gyeongnam region, the precipitation recorded is only 1.2mm, indicating extreme dryness..."]



The ground is extremely dry, and even if snow or rain falls starting tomorrow night, the wildfire prevention effect is not expected to last long.



Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Korea Forest Service plans to start the 'Spring Wildfire Caution Period' a week earlier, beginning tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!