SSG Landers coach controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is growing controversy as SSG Landers has appointed coach Park Jeong-tae as the manager of the second team.



With the KBO's disapproval being likely, SSG has confirmed that they will decide on Coach Park's future by the day after tomorrow.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.



[Report]



Park Jeong-tae, the SSG's second team manager, was indicted in 2019 for drunk driving and obstructing a bus operation.



The court mentioned his past two drunk driving offenses and sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison, with a 3-year probation.



At that time, Coach Park was not affiliated with a professional team, so there was no KBO disciplinary action.



However, criticism is growing as SSG unexpectedly appointed Coach Park, who has three drunk driving offenses, as the second team manager.



[Park Seong-jin/SSG Landers Fan: "Even though it's the second team and not the first team, seeing someone with a criminal record or various issues being appointed to such a high position makes me worried as a fan."]



As SSG has not yet officially registered Coach Park as the second team manager with the KBO, multiple influential figures in the baseball community have confirmed that the KBO is likely to refuse the registration if a request is made by the deadline of the 31st.



According to KBO regulations, "Those involved in harmful acts who are not league officials can be denied registration."



Seemingly aware of the negative public opinion from the KBO and fans, the SSG management is also contemplating Coach Park's future.



With the official second team training starting the day after tomorrow, the club plans to make a decision on Coach Park's future soon.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!