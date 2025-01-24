Random stabbing attack in Japan
Another indiscriminate stabbing incident has occurred in Japan.
In front of a busy train station, an assailant wielded a knife, resulting in one death and two injuries.
This is Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.
[Report]
We are in front of JR Nagano Station, the gateway to Nagano Prefecture, Japan.
Around 8 PM yesterday, the previously calm station area turned into chaos.
An assailant appeared and began attacking people in front of the train station and the bus stop with a knife.
Without a chance to resist, a 49-year-old man was killed, and a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were injured.
Even after knocking down the victims, the assailant lingered in front of the station for a while.
[Witness: "He was holding something like a knife and was wandering around. It looked like he was searching for his next target rather than fleeing."]
The Japanese police have released footage of the assailant captured on CCTV and are tracking his whereabouts.
He is believed to be a middle-aged man wearing a white headscarf.
While there have been indiscriminate murder cases on the streets in Japan before, they typically occurred in large cities like Tokyo.
However, this murder took place in a quiet small city with a population of 360,000.
[Nagano City Resident: "I never thought something like this would happen in our area."]
About a month ago in Kitakyushu, a man in his 40s wielded a knife in a hamburger shop, resulting in the death of a middle school student and injuries to another.
With the repeated incidents of indiscriminate stabbings, Japanese society is expressing both anger towards the perpetrators and a call for self-reflection.
This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
- 입력 2025-01-24 00:18:48
황진우 기자 simon@kbs.co.kr
