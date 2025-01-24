News 9

Random stabbing attack in Japan

입력 2025.01.24 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another indiscriminate stabbing incident has occurred in Japan.

In front of a busy train station, an assailant wielded a knife, resulting in one death and two injuries.

This is Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

We are in front of JR Nagano Station, the gateway to Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Around 8 PM yesterday, the previously calm station area turned into chaos.

An assailant appeared and began attacking people in front of the train station and the bus stop with a knife.

Without a chance to resist, a 49-year-old man was killed, and a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were injured.

Even after knocking down the victims, the assailant lingered in front of the station for a while.

[Witness: "He was holding something like a knife and was wandering around. It looked like he was searching for his next target rather than fleeing."]

The Japanese police have released footage of the assailant captured on CCTV and are tracking his whereabouts.

He is believed to be a middle-aged man wearing a white headscarf.

While there have been indiscriminate murder cases on the streets in Japan before, they typically occurred in large cities like Tokyo.

However, this murder took place in a quiet small city with a population of 360,000.

[Nagano City Resident: "I never thought something like this would happen in our area."]

About a month ago in Kitakyushu, a man in his 40s wielded a knife in a hamburger shop, resulting in the death of a middle school student and injuries to another.

With the repeated incidents of indiscriminate stabbings, Japanese society is expressing both anger towards the perpetrators and a call for self-reflection.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Random stabbing attack in Japan
    • 입력 2025-01-24 00:18:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another indiscriminate stabbing incident has occurred in Japan.

In front of a busy train station, an assailant wielded a knife, resulting in one death and two injuries.

This is Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

We are in front of JR Nagano Station, the gateway to Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Around 8 PM yesterday, the previously calm station area turned into chaos.

An assailant appeared and began attacking people in front of the train station and the bus stop with a knife.

Without a chance to resist, a 49-year-old man was killed, and a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were injured.

Even after knocking down the victims, the assailant lingered in front of the station for a while.

[Witness: "He was holding something like a knife and was wandering around. It looked like he was searching for his next target rather than fleeing."]

The Japanese police have released footage of the assailant captured on CCTV and are tracking his whereabouts.

He is believed to be a middle-aged man wearing a white headscarf.

While there have been indiscriminate murder cases on the streets in Japan before, they typically occurred in large cities like Tokyo.

However, this murder took place in a quiet small city with a population of 360,000.

[Nagano City Resident: "I never thought something like this would happen in our area."]

About a month ago in Kitakyushu, a man in his 40s wielded a knife in a hamburger shop, resulting in the death of a middle school student and injuries to another.

With the repeated incidents of indiscriminate stabbings, Japanese society is expressing both anger towards the perpetrators and a call for self-reflection.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?
“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나

“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나
공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에<br> 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’

공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 <br>탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.