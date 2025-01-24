News 9

Samsung unveils Galaxy S25

입력 2025.01.24 (00:28)

[Anchor]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new smartphone, the Galaxy S25.

While it has enhanced performance with artificial intelligence, it has not been able to raise the price.

This seems to reflect Samsung's current situation, having been overtaken by SK hynix.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

'The easiest and most intuitive artificial intelligence.'

This is the performance that Samsung's new smartphone, the Galaxy S25, boasts.

By pressing the button that activates artificial intelligence, users can perform multiple functions at once without having to search for apps individually.

[“Find the schedule for Tottenham's next five matches and add them to my calendar.”]

[“Yes, I understand. You would like to create five schedule items.”]

It can also select one sound from a mixed video and adjust the volume or remove it.

This is the result of using Qualcomm's high-end semiconductor chipset to enhance performance, which is 20% more expensive than their own semiconductors,.

Despite this, it has made the bold decision to keep the price the same as its predecessor.

This is a desperate measure to maintain the number one market share against competitors like Apple, which are closing in.

[Kim Han-yong/Incheon Yeonsu-gu: “As a college student, I was actually worried about the price when buying a phone. I think there are many merits in terms of price.”]

The strategy of using cheaper in-house chipsets for non-premium models to maintain profitability has been abandoned.

It is a situation where both the mobile and semiconductor sectors, which are under one roof, must endure losses.

On the other hand, SK hynix, which initially took the lead in the high-end market with its AI-focused high-bandwidth memory (HBM) strategy, recorded its highest ever sales and operating profit last year.

It is expected that its operating profit will surpass that of Samsung Electronics as a whole.

SK hynix has capitalized on Samsung's struggles in the saturated general-purpose DRAM market.

SK hynix has stated that it will maximize HBM production this year and is confident that its sales will grow by more than 100% compared to last year.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

