Cho Won-hee scores own goal again

[Anchor]



KBS's special Lunar New Year program Ballunteer will visit viewers on Monday and Tuesday for two days.



What is the story behind Cho Won-hee, who gained fame for his fantastic own goal, doing it again in Ballunteer?



Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with him.



[Report]



Cho Won-hee left behind his best moments as a player during his active career.



The picturesque own goal that was sucked into the corner of the net has been talked about so much that it has over a million views on YouTube.



With this fantastic goal, Cho Won-hee earned the unforgettable nickname "Choskas," inspired by the FIFA Puskás Award.



[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "What do you think? Have you ever seen an own goal go in so spectacularly? It was really tough at that time. I called my father to say I was quitting football…"]



Is the own goal destined?



Cho Won-hee, who has newly joined KBS's new program Ballunteer, reportedly couldn't shake off his instincts in a crucial moment once again.



[Nam Hyun-jong/Ballunteer caster: "To spoil a bit, Won-hee did it again."]



[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "The situation itself was so important. That's why I kept thinking about the Gangwon match."]



But that's not all.



In addition to the witty commentary of Lee Chan-won, the childish behavior of Balluteer players, whose average age is 41, toward high school students sparked bursts of laughter.



["Referee! Referee!"]



[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer special commentator: "Oh, is it a penalty kick? Right now, it's not inside the penalty box, it's this."]



The Ballunteer players showed their dedication, even scraping their knees, to make a valuable donation of ten million won for pediatric cancer patients.



[Seol Ki-hyeon: "I was supposed to attack, but I ended up rolling around."]



The heartfelt stories of their struggles, which were more sincere than during their player days, can be seen on KBS 2TV on Monday and Tuesday.



[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "Please watch it for fun, and we need to get regular programming. We have to! We have to!"]



This is KBS News Lee Jun-hee.



