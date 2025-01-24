Cho Won-hee scores own goal again
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
KBS's special Lunar New Year program Ballunteer will visit viewers on Monday and Tuesday for two days.
What is the story behind Cho Won-hee, who gained fame for his fantastic own goal, doing it again in Ballunteer?
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with him.
[Report]
Cho Won-hee left behind his best moments as a player during his active career.
The picturesque own goal that was sucked into the corner of the net has been talked about so much that it has over a million views on YouTube.
With this fantastic goal, Cho Won-hee earned the unforgettable nickname "Choskas," inspired by the FIFA Puskás Award.
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "What do you think? Have you ever seen an own goal go in so spectacularly? It was really tough at that time. I called my father to say I was quitting football…"]
Is the own goal destined?
Cho Won-hee, who has newly joined KBS's new program Ballunteer, reportedly couldn't shake off his instincts in a crucial moment once again.
[Nam Hyun-jong/Ballunteer caster: "To spoil a bit, Won-hee did it again."]
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "The situation itself was so important. That's why I kept thinking about the Gangwon match."]
But that's not all.
In addition to the witty commentary of Lee Chan-won, the childish behavior of Balluteer players, whose average age is 41, toward high school students sparked bursts of laughter.
["Referee! Referee!"]
[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer special commentator: "Oh, is it a penalty kick? Right now, it's not inside the penalty box, it's this."]
The Ballunteer players showed their dedication, even scraping their knees, to make a valuable donation of ten million won for pediatric cancer patients.
[Seol Ki-hyeon: "I was supposed to attack, but I ended up rolling around."]
The heartfelt stories of their struggles, which were more sincere than during their player days, can be seen on KBS 2TV on Monday and Tuesday.
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "Please watch it for fun, and we need to get regular programming. We have to! We have to!"]
This is KBS News Lee Jun-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Cho Won-hee scores own goal again
-
- 입력 2025-01-24 00:28:53
KBS's special Lunar New Year program Ballunteer will visit viewers on Monday and Tuesday for two days.
What is the story behind Cho Won-hee, who gained fame for his fantastic own goal, doing it again in Ballunteer?
Reporter Lee Jun-hee met with him.
[Report]
Cho Won-hee left behind his best moments as a player during his active career.
The picturesque own goal that was sucked into the corner of the net has been talked about so much that it has over a million views on YouTube.
With this fantastic goal, Cho Won-hee earned the unforgettable nickname "Choskas," inspired by the FIFA Puskás Award.
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "What do you think? Have you ever seen an own goal go in so spectacularly? It was really tough at that time. I called my father to say I was quitting football…"]
Is the own goal destined?
Cho Won-hee, who has newly joined KBS's new program Ballunteer, reportedly couldn't shake off his instincts in a crucial moment once again.
[Nam Hyun-jong/Ballunteer caster: "To spoil a bit, Won-hee did it again."]
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "The situation itself was so important. That's why I kept thinking about the Gangwon match."]
But that's not all.
In addition to the witty commentary of Lee Chan-won, the childish behavior of Balluteer players, whose average age is 41, toward high school students sparked bursts of laughter.
["Referee! Referee!"]
[Lee Chan-won/Ballunteer special commentator: "Oh, is it a penalty kick? Right now, it's not inside the penalty box, it's this."]
The Ballunteer players showed their dedication, even scraping their knees, to make a valuable donation of ten million won for pediatric cancer patients.
[Seol Ki-hyeon: "I was supposed to attack, but I ended up rolling around."]
The heartfelt stories of their struggles, which were more sincere than during their player days, can be seen on KBS 2TV on Monday and Tuesday.
[Cho Won-hee/Ballunteer: "Please watch it for fun, and we need to get regular programming. We have to! We have to!"]
This is KBS News Lee Jun-hee.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.