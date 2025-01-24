News 9

Lee Jae-myung's trial delay

입력 2025.01.24 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, it seems DP leader Lee Jae-myung is preparing for an early presidential election, but the so-called judicial risk remains a variable.

The court's first ruling on the allegation of violating the Public Official Election Act during the last presidential election process was a guilty verdict with a sentence of one year in prison and a two-year probation.

The first trial viewed Lee's statements that he did not play golf overseas with the late Kim Moon-ki, who was a practical worker in the Daejang-dong project, and his statement during the National Assembly's audit that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" regarding the change of use for the Baekhyeon-dong site as false facts.

If this ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, Lee will be ineligible to run in the next presidential election.

The court in charge of the appeal, which will be a gauge for this, announced today (1.23) during the first trial that it will hold a decision hearing on Feb. 26.

There are predictions that a ruling could be made in March.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

The first appeals trial for Lee Jae-myung’s Public Official Election Act violation case was held today.

It has been 69 days since the first trial ruling.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What do you think about the criticism of trial delays?) ..."]

In today's hearing, there was a back-and-forth over the responsibility for the trial delays.

The prosecution argued that Lee's side requested the submission of documents to 10 institutions along with the testimony of 13 witnesses, suggesting that it seemed like they wanted to start the first trial anew.

Lee's side claimed that it was the prosecution that changed the indictment at the end of the first trial and argued that a disqualification sentence in a violation of the Public Official Election Act should be judged carefully.

According to the mandatory provisions of the Public Official Election Act, the first trial for election offenders must be completed within six months, and the second and third trials must be completed within three months each.

According to this regulation, Lee's second trial must be completed before Feb. 15, and the Supreme Court ruling must be made before May 15.

The court decided to focus on the hearing of Lee's case without assigning new cases until Mar. 12.

Seemingly conscious of the 'trial delay controversy,' the court stated that there should be no concerns about delays in the lawsuit and could not definitively say whether all witnesses could be accepted.

The court plans to hold hearings every Wednesday starting next month.

They will finish the witness examination by Feb. 12 and 19, and if there are no special circumstances, they will proceed with the decision hearing on Feb. 26.

Considering that a ruling date is usually set one month after the decision hearing, there are prospects that the appeal ruling could be made as early as the end of March.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung's trial delay
    • 입력 2025-01-24 00:42:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, it seems DP leader Lee Jae-myung is preparing for an early presidential election, but the so-called judicial risk remains a variable.

The court's first ruling on the allegation of violating the Public Official Election Act during the last presidential election process was a guilty verdict with a sentence of one year in prison and a two-year probation.

The first trial viewed Lee's statements that he did not play golf overseas with the late Kim Moon-ki, who was a practical worker in the Daejang-dong project, and his statement during the National Assembly's audit that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport" regarding the change of use for the Baekhyeon-dong site as false facts.

If this ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, Lee will be ineligible to run in the next presidential election.

The court in charge of the appeal, which will be a gauge for this, announced today (1.23) during the first trial that it will hold a decision hearing on Feb. 26.

There are predictions that a ruling could be made in March.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

The first appeals trial for Lee Jae-myung’s Public Official Election Act violation case was held today.

It has been 69 days since the first trial ruling.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(What do you think about the criticism of trial delays?) ..."]

In today's hearing, there was a back-and-forth over the responsibility for the trial delays.

The prosecution argued that Lee's side requested the submission of documents to 10 institutions along with the testimony of 13 witnesses, suggesting that it seemed like they wanted to start the first trial anew.

Lee's side claimed that it was the prosecution that changed the indictment at the end of the first trial and argued that a disqualification sentence in a violation of the Public Official Election Act should be judged carefully.

According to the mandatory provisions of the Public Official Election Act, the first trial for election offenders must be completed within six months, and the second and third trials must be completed within three months each.

According to this regulation, Lee's second trial must be completed before Feb. 15, and the Supreme Court ruling must be made before May 15.

The court decided to focus on the hearing of Lee's case without assigning new cases until Mar. 12.

Seemingly conscious of the 'trial delay controversy,' the court stated that there should be no concerns about delays in the lawsuit and could not definitively say whether all witnesses could be accepted.

The court plans to hold hearings every Wednesday starting next month.

They will finish the witness examination by Feb. 12 and 19, and if there are no special circumstances, they will proceed with the decision hearing on Feb. 26.

Considering that a ruling date is usually set one month after the decision hearing, there are prospects that the appeal ruling could be made as early as the end of March.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?

“계엄에 동의한 사람 있었다”…계엄의 밤, 국무회의 진실은?
“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나

“‘의원’ 아니라 ‘요원’ 끌어내라 지시”…진실게임 시작하나
공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에<br> 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’

공수처, 윤 대통령 사건 검찰에 기소 요구…결국 ‘빈손’
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 <br>탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵소추 기각…직무 복귀
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.