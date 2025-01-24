Ki Sung-yueng, Poyet reunite

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ki Sung-yueng and coach Poyet, who have a connection as player and coach, will face each other in this season's K League, and Poyet, who is in Thailand, warmly responded to Ki Sung-yong's video message.



Our reporter Park Sun-woo met them directly in Southeast Asia.



[Report]



Ki Sung-yueng, who will celebrate his 36th birthday tomorrow, is training with the same intensity as much younger teammates.



There is a special reason for Ki to push himself this season.



Coach Poyet, who coached him at Sunderland in the English Premier League, has taken the helm of Jeonbuk.



[Ki Sung-yueng/Seoul: "Life is unpredictable. We played together in the Premier League, but I never imagined we would meet like this in the K League…."]



While looking forward to meeting his former mentor with whom he shared good memories, Ki did not hide his competitive spirit.



[Ki Sung-yueng/Seoul: "It probably won't be easy, but I hope he adapts well in Korea and shows a good performance. I won't back down when it comes to competition. Prepare well, and I'll see you on the field later."]



Coach Poyet is currently training hard in Thailand, dreaming of restoring Jeonbuk's honor.



What kind of player does Poyet remember Ki Sung-yueng as?



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "Top player. Top, top, top. Understanding of the game. Understanding what the coach wants. Accepting responsibilities."]



When Ki's video message from Vietnam was conveyed, a smile spread across Poyet's face as he watched.



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "Thank you for your message. Exactly what you said, it's going to be strange to be coaching and have you against me. Looking forward to seeing you soon. All the best, except when you play against us."]



After their journey together in the Premier League, their reunion in the K League adds to the intrigue of this fateful encounter.



This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News in Hanoi.



