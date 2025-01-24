KIA's Kim Do-yeong heads to U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The top star of KIA, Kim Do-yeong, has departed for the United States, attracting many fans.



He showed a calm determination, saying he will shine even more in the new season.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



The sound of camera shutters erupts as Kim Do-yeong of KIA makes his appearance.



Surrounded by fans to the point where interviews are difficult, this scene showcases Kim's popularity.



With the spring camp approaching, he feels light-hearted after breaking the record for the highest salary in his fourth year.



Thanks to last year's championship, he is comfortably starting off in a much wider seat.



[Kim Do-yeong/KIA: "This is the first time I've ever flown in business class in my life, and it wasn't like I was so excited that I couldn't sleep, but I was excited enough to bring a camera."]



The youngest player to achieve 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the fewest games.



Last year's professional baseball season was all about Kim Do-yeong, who also won the regular season MVP.



The dream goal of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases.



He said he is not consciously thinking about it, but he has confidence.



[Kim Do-yeong/KIA: "I think I am better prepared than last year, and I am in a relaxed state of mind, and I have worked hard to achieve better results."]



With his dazzling performance on the field and top-notch fan service, Kim Do-yeong has become an icon in professional baseball.



[Han Kyubin/KIA Fan: "Please hit over 50 home runs next year! I love you!"]



[Jung Se-eun/KIA Fan: "He plays baseball well, is handsome, fun, sings well, and I hope he achieves 40-40 and that KIA wins!"]



Although moving to the U.S. is a long-term goal, he emphasized that it is more important to contribute to KIA right now and that he will focus more on the team this season.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



