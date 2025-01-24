SK dominates Hyundai Mobis

동영상 고정 취소

We play basketball with our feet, not our hands.



After foot baseball, foot basketball seems fitting.



The strongest SK completely defeated the second-place Hyundai Mobis in foot basketball, continuing their undefeated streak with 10 consecutive wins.



First, let's take a look at Kim Sun-hyung's solo fast break, which symbolizes SK.



After a steal, he sprinted and finished with a fantastic double clutch!



Kim Sun-hyung's quick feet are incredibly hard to stop.



This time, Choi Won-hyuk blocked the opponent's pass with his feet on defense.



He stretched out his leg like in soccer, cutting off the opponent's fast break.



On the other hand, Hyundai Mobis had a crucial moment in the fourth quarter with Lee Woo-seok's traveling violation!



And even Shawn Long got tangled up with his feet.



Here’s the All-Star Game MVP.



Today, it wasn't Jamsil Warney~ it was Ulsan Warney!



Warney scored an impressive 30 points, allowing SK to fend off Hyundai Mobis's pursuit and continue their record-setting 10 consecutive wins this season.



