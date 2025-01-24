[News Today] KIM DENIES ‘DRAG LAWMAKERS OUT’

News Today

[LEAD]
At the Constitutional Court, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun denied involvement by President Yoon. His testimony starkly contrasts with other officials, as he asserted the order was to remove agents, not lawmakers. Words that sound similar in Korean.

[REPORT]
Former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun deployed some 400 special forces troops to the National Assembly during martial law.

Two days after the event, he explained the situation at the time.

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander (Dec. 6, 2024)
Former defense minister told me to take out people, that is lawmakers, from inside National Assembly.
Kim Byung-joo/ Democratic Party (Dec. 6, 2024)
You mean lawmakers?
Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander (Dec. 6, 2024)
Yes.

However, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, claimed that he was asking to take out agents not lawmakers.
The two words in Korean can sound somewhat similar.

Song Jin-ho / President Yoon's lawyer
The order was to take out agents, not lawmakers, considering risk of casualties occurring. But Rep. Kim Byung-joo changed that word to lawmakers, right?

Kim Yong-hyun / Former Minister of Nat'l Defense
Yes. Correct.

Kim said that it was his plan to mobilize troops around the National Assembly and that he did not report it to President Yoon.

He also claimed that Yoon did not order the arrest of politicians.

Kim Yong-hyun / Former Minister of Nat'l Defense
It was not an order to arrest but to monitor a few individuals who were likely to violate the martial law decree.

He said he thought Yoon's plan to send in just a small number of troops after declaring martial law was odd, raising questions about the execution of martial law. Such testimony is in complete contrast to what the prosecution alleges.

Prosecutors believe Yoon gave the order to drag out lawmakers even if it involves using firearms and use this opportunity to round up key politicians.

Kim's remark also run counter to statements from other related figures including former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won.

Hong Jang-won / Former 1st deputy director, NIS (Jan. 22)
I wanted to do everything the president ordered. But when I saw the arrest list, I thought this can't happen.

Regarding a disputed note about drawing up a budget for an emergency legislative body that was handed to Deputy prime minister and finance minister Choi Sang-mok at the time of martial law, Kim said that he wrote that note.

He added there was Yoon's order for him, as the minister in charge of martial law, to request cooperation from related agencies if needed.

